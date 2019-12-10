Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 11, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : December 11, 2019 Updated : December 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 11, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Tic __; breath mint
4 Think the world of
9 Matterhorn's range
13 Lung disease
14 Ride a Schwinn
15 Cowboy's shoe
16 Faith, __ and charity
17 Cutlass maker
19 "__ Be Seeing You"; Billie Holiday song
20 Lock horns
21 Refresh
22 Palermo's nation
24 Oxygen or argon
25 Actor Al
27 WWI president
30 John Quincy __
31 Treble __; musical symbols
33 Solemn promise
35 Saloons
36 Group of ships
37 Phi __ Kappa
38 "__ rise"; bailiff's command
39 Like a school uniform skirt
40 Exposed
41 Monotony
43 Totie or Kim
44 Candle material
45 Passover bread
46 "The Beverly Hillbillies" star
49 Add booze to the punch
51 Take __; depart
54 Gift basket wrapping
56 One-scene play
57 Pelts from above
58 Harshness
59 Buffalo group
60 Time-__; brief game breaks
61 "__ Which Way but Loose"
62 Begley & his dad


DOWN 
1 Hammer or saw
2 To the point
3 B-F connection
4 Famed Harlem theater
5 Stall
6 Horse race bettor's concern
7 Shingles symptom
8 Tree that can grow to 100 feet
9 Convent superior
10 Roasted pork __; entrée choice
11 Mast
12 Worry; fret
13 Part of the Greek alphabet
18 Some grad tests
20 Pantry stackables
23 Allen & Curry
24 Present
25 Traditional breadwinner
26 Man or woman
27 Garden intruder
28 Didn't notice
29 Renowned
31 __ up; say no more
32 Maui accessory
34 Fistfuls of cash
36 State of constant change
37 Folk singer Joan
39 Elton John's instrument
40 Fisherman's hope
42 __ in; inhabits
43 Phoniness
45 Trivial
46 Repeat a sound
47 Jeff Bridges' brother
48 Thin cut
49 Prison knife
50 Summon with a beeper
52 Forest trees
53 Flower delivery co.
55 Prefix for occupied or med
56 Feminine pronoun

 

Wander Words answers: December 11, 2019

Category: In The Kitchen Answer: PRESSURECOOKER (Pressure Cooker) Path: (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)

