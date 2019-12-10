Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 11, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Tic __; breath mint 4 Think the world of 9 Matterhorn's range 13 Lung disease 14 Ride a Schwinn 15 Cowboy's shoe 16 Faith, __ and charity 17 Cutlass maker 19 "__ Be Seeing You"; Billie Holiday song 20 Lock horns 21 Refresh 22 Palermo's nation 24 Oxygen or argon 25 Actor Al 27 WWI president 30 John Quincy __ 31 Treble __; musical symbols 33 Solemn promise 35 Saloons 36 Group of ships 37 Phi __ Kappa 38 "__ rise"; bailiff's command 39 Like a school uniform skirt 40 Exposed 41 Monotony 43 Totie or Kim 44 Candle material 45 Passover bread 46 "The Beverly Hillbillies" star 49 Add booze to the punch 51 Take __; depart 54 Gift basket wrapping 56 One-scene play 57 Pelts from above 58 Harshness 59 Buffalo group 60 Time-__; brief game breaks 61 "__ Which Way but Loose" 62 Begley & his dad

DOWN 1 Hammer or saw 2 To the point 3 B-F connection 4 Famed Harlem theater 5 Stall 6 Horse race bettor's concern 7 Shingles symptom 8 Tree that can grow to 100 feet 9 Convent superior 10 Roasted pork __; entrée choice 11 Mast 12 Worry; fret 13 Part of the Greek alphabet 18 Some grad tests 20 Pantry stackables 23 Allen & Curry 24 Present 25 Traditional breadwinner 26 Man or woman 27 Garden intruder 28 Didn't notice 29 Renowned 31 __ up; say no more 32 Maui accessory 34 Fistfuls of cash 36 State of constant change 37 Folk singer Joan 39 Elton John's instrument 40 Fisherman's hope 42 __ in; inhabits 43 Phoniness 45 Trivial 46 Repeat a sound 47 Jeff Bridges' brother 48 Thin cut 49 Prison knife 50 Summon with a beeper 52 Forest trees 53 Flower delivery co. 55 Prefix for occupied or med 56 Feminine pronoun

Wander Words answers: December 11, 2019

Category: In The Kitchen Answer: PRESSURECOOKER (Pressure Cooker) Path: (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)