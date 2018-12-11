Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 12, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
December 12, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 12, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Beat walker
4 Domed cathedral recesses
9 Prepare spuds
13 Eager
15 Layered rock
16 Canyon sound
17 Place to buy salami & rye
18 Lively dance
19 Now and __; occasionally
20 In __; all prepared
22 __ Park, NY; FDR's hometown
23 Female animal
24 Contented sound
26 Money earned
29 Shockingly immoral incidents
34 Parts of speech
35 Skier's incline
36 Word attached to top or dog
37 Toaster attachment
38 Steeple
39 Puerto __
40 Donkey
41 Candid
42 Sire children
43 Young tree
45 Noises
46 Mr. Brynner
47 Money given to a borrower
48 As wise __ owl
51 Publicize an event
56 __ Raton, FL
57 Innocent
58 On the __ with; not speaking to
60 Skelton's Kadiddlehopper
61 Joints
62 Least desirable chicken part
63 Unexceptional 
64 Valuable thing
65 Bashful



DOWN 
1 Scoundrel
2 Go __; review
3 Heap
4 Have high hopes
5 Means of communication
6 Store event
7 BPOE folks
8 Ocean painting
9 "There's a __ to my madness"
10 Sore
11 Get rid of
12 Make sharper
14 Ring stone
21 Hoover & others
25 Small number
26 Peruvian Indians
27 Lasso's end
28 Use foul language
29 Injured arm support
30 Bottle stopper
31 Straighten
32 Added booze to the punch
33 Blemishes
35 Spick-and-__; very clean
38 Asian nation
39 Alumni get-together
41 Reason to call in sick
42 Tug or canoe
44 Bundle of energy
45 Most miffed
47 Embankment
48 Basics
49 Fly alone
50 Highest cards
52 Quayle & Aykroyd
53 Competes
54 Brings civil charges against
55 Carve in glass
59 Wild blue yonder

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 12, 2018

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: RAINMANONTHEMOON (Rain Man on the Moon)
Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0)

