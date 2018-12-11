Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 12, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 12, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Beat walker 4 Domed cathedral recesses 9 Prepare spuds 13 Eager 15 Layered rock 16 Canyon sound 17 Place to buy salami & rye 18 Lively dance 19 Now and __; occasionally 20 In __; all prepared 22 __ Park, NY; FDR's hometown 23 Female animal 24 Contented sound 26 Money earned 29 Shockingly immoral incidents 34 Parts of speech 35 Skier's incline 36 Word attached to top or dog 37 Toaster attachment 38 Steeple 39 Puerto __ 40 Donkey 41 Candid 42 Sire children 43 Young tree 45 Noises 46 Mr. Brynner 47 Money given to a borrower 48 As wise __ owl 51 Publicize an event 56 __ Raton, FL 57 Innocent 58 On the __ with; not speaking to 60 Skelton's Kadiddlehopper 61 Joints 62 Least desirable chicken part 63 Unexceptional 64 Valuable thing 65 Bashful

DOWN 1 Scoundrel 2 Go __; review 3 Heap 4 Have high hopes 5 Means of communication 6 Store event 7 BPOE folks 8 Ocean painting 9 "There's a __ to my madness" 10 Sore 11 Get rid of 12 Make sharper 14 Ring stone 21 Hoover & others 25 Small number 26 Peruvian Indians 27 Lasso's end 28 Use foul language 29 Injured arm support 30 Bottle stopper 31 Straighten 32 Added booze to the punch 33 Blemishes 35 Spick-and-__; very clean 38 Asian nation 39 Alumni get-together 41 Reason to call in sick 42 Tug or canoe 44 Bundle of energy 45 Most miffed 47 Embankment 48 Basics 49 Fly alone 50 Highest cards 52 Quayle & Aykroyd 53 Competes 54 Brings civil charges against 55 Carve in glass 59 Wild blue yonder

Wander Words answers: December 12, 2018

Category: Film Fusion Answer: RAINMANONTHEMOON (Rain Man on the Moon) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0)