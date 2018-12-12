Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 13, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 13, 2018 Updated : December 13, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 13, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 13, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 13, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Bone in a cage
4 Frequently
9 "Heidi" setting
13 Nat King __
14 Lock horns
15 Fuel, for some
16 Competent
17 Make more difficult
19 "Do __ say, not as I do"
20 Baby boxer
21 Extend one's subscription
22 Sightseeing trips
24 Police officer
25 Goings-on
27 March & others
30 Little misses
31 Entreaties
33 Nocturnal bird
35 Hair color
36 Peek at test answers
37 Threesome
38 __ on the fence; didn't take sides
39 Pretend
40 Gracie Allen's love
41 Memorizes
43 Go back on a promise
44 __ it; understand
45 Sofa
46 See eye to eye
49 Insincere
51 Guacamole or salsa
54 Like libel
56 "__ But the Brave"; Sinatra film
57 Meghan, to George, Charlotte & Louis
58 Perceive; feel
59 Tap a baseball
60 Brooklyn team
61 Drive too fast
62 Horse's cousin




DOWN 
1 Steals from
2 Unable to read and write
3 Flying insect
4 Takes place
5 Failures
6 Pat down soil
7 Notice
8 Org. for Flames & Flyers
9 Agree to take
10 Money lent
11 Cracker spread
12 Murdered
13 Pres. Arthur's initials
18 Actor Jeremy
20 __ up with; tolerates
23 "Beauty is __ skin-deep"
24 Outer garment
25 Custard ingredients
26 Went __; was widely viewed on YouTube
27 Cruel
28 Terrible
29 Go back and forth
31 Fraternity letters
32 Femur's place
34 Suffer defeat
36 Penny
37 Charlie the __; StarKist mascot
39 Liberated
40 Group of quail
42 Representatives
43 Washed off soapsuds
45 Throw water on
46 Strong __ ox
47 Adhesive
48 Angry speech
49 Get ready, for short
50 Sharpen
52 Hotels
53 Flea collar wearer
55 Curvy letter
56 Org. for Hawks & Hornets

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 13, 2018

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: ITSAWONDERFULBUGSLIFE (It's a Wonderful Bug's Life)
Path: (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4)

Wander Words answer: Category: Film Fusion Answer: ITSAWONDERFULBUGSLIFE (It's a Wonderful Bug's Life) Path: (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4)



 
		


		
