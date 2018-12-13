Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 14, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 14, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Bone in a cage 4 Frequently 9 "Heidi" setting 13 Nat King __ 14 Lock horns 15 Fuel, for some 16 Competent 17 Make more difficult 19 "Do __ say, not as I do" 20 Baby boxer 21 Extend one's subscription 22 Sightseeing trips 24 Police officer 25 Goings-on 27 March & others 30 Little misses 31 Entreaties 33 Nocturnal bird 35 Hair color 36 Peek at test answers 37 Threesome 38 __ on the fence; didn't take sides 39 Pretend 40 Gracie Allen's love 41 Memorizes 43 Go back on a promise 44 __ it; understand 45 Sofa 46 See eye to eye 49 Insincere 51 Guacamole or salsa 54 Like libel 56 "__ But the Brave"; Sinatra film 57 Meghan, to George, Charlotte & Louis 58 Perceive; feel 59 Tap a baseball 60 Brooklyn team 61 Drive too fast 62 Horse's cousin

DOWN 1 Steals from 2 Unable to read and write 3 Flying insect 4 Takes place 5 Failures 6 Pat down soil 7 Notice 8 Org. for Flames & Flyers 9 Agree to take 10 Money lent 11 Cracker spread 12 Murdered 13 Pres. Arthur's initials 18 Actor Jeremy 20 __ up with; tolerates 23 "Beauty is __ skin-deep" 24 Outer garment 25 Custard ingredients 26 Went __; was widely viewed on YouTube 27 Cruel 28 Terrible 29 Go back and forth 31 Fraternity letters 32 Femur's place 34 Suffer defeat 36 Penny 37 Charlie the __; StarKist mascot 39 Liberated 40 Group of quail 42 Representatives 43 Washed off soapsuds 45 Throw water on 46 Strong __ ox 47 Adhesive 48 Angry speech 49 Get ready, for short 50 Sharpen 52 Hotels 53 Flea collar wearer 55 Curvy letter 56 Org. for Hawks & Hornets

Wander Words answers: December 14, 2018

Category: Music Mixups Answer: TWISTANDSHOUTATTHEDEVIL (Twist and Shout at the Devil) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4)