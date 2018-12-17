Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 17, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 17, 2018.

ACROSS 1 __ into court; sue 5 Tree covering 9 __ around; go bargain-hunting 13 Landlord 15 "__ the Roof"; 1962 hit for The Drifters 16 Melody 17 Bart's mom 18 Law 20 Place for an iris 21 Endeavor 23 Giggle nervously 24 FBI wanted poster name 26 20th letter 27 State-of-the-art 29 __ basket; Yogi Bear's joy 32 Very angry 33 Polish 35 Cow's comment 37 Captures 38 Street talk 39 Spick-and-__; very clean 40 Queasy 41 Largest U.S. bank 42 On the __; unrestrained 43 Deodorant brand 45 Cuts of beef 46 Actor Linden 47 Couples 48 Take willingly 51 Is __ to; probably will 52 Knot-tying words 55 Attorney 58 Subsided 60 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire" 61 Defeat decisively 62 Reigned 63 Kill 64 Lively 65 Prescriptions, for short

DOWN 1 Residence 2 "__ in a Manger" 3 Like terrible handwriting 4 Table support 5 Life __; ring-shaped floats 6 Four months from now: abbr. 7 Singer Stewart 8 Making bootees 9 NY's __ Island 10 Actress Helen 11 "__ in Love With Amy" 12 Look through a keyhole 14 Accept one's pension 19 Charlotte, to Prince Harry 22 __ for office; campaigned 25 "Why don't we!" 27 Twiggy's skirt 28 Grad exams, often 29 Forest tree 30 Not doable 31 Seashore 33 Thin strip of wood 34 __-been; one no longer popular 36 Change for a five 38 Havens 39 Zoom skyward 41 Casino game 42 Dawdle 44 VP between Gore and Biden 45 Snoop Dogg's music 47 Shindig 48 Juggling __; multitasking situations 49 Weather forecast 50 Nation in the Caribbean 53 Action 54 Likelihood 56 Cut off 57 "__ Father, Who art in heaven…" 59 Tramp

Wander Words answers: December 17, 2018

Category: Athlete Answer: STEVECARLTON (Steve Carlton) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1)