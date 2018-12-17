Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 17, 2018

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 17, 2018 Updated : December 17, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 17, 2018.

ACROSS
1 __ into court; sue
5 Tree covering
9 __ around; go bargain-hunting
13 Landlord
15 "__ the Roof"; 1962 hit for The Drifters
16 Melody
17 Bart's mom
18 Law
20 Place for an iris
21 Endeavor
23 Giggle nervously
24 FBI wanted poster name
26 20th letter
27 State-of-the-art
29 __ basket; Yogi Bear's joy
32 Very angry
33 Polish
35 Cow's comment
37 Captures
38 Street talk
39 Spick-and-__; very clean
40 Queasy
41 Largest U.S. bank
42 On the __; unrestrained
43 Deodorant brand
45 Cuts of beef
46 Actor Linden
47 Couples
48 Take willingly
51 Is __ to; probably will
52 Knot-tying words
55 Attorney
58 Subsided
60 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire"
61 Defeat decisively
62 Reigned
63 Kill
64 Lively
65 Prescriptions, for short

DOWN 
1 Residence
2 "__ in a Manger"
3 Like terrible handwriting
4 Table support
5 Life __; ring-shaped floats
6 Four months from now: abbr.
7 Singer Stewart
8 Making bootees
9 NY's __ Island
10 Actress Helen
11 "__ in Love With Amy"
12 Look through a keyhole
14 Accept one's pension
19 Charlotte, to Prince Harry
22 __ for office; campaigned
25 "Why don't we!"
27 Twiggy's skirt
28 Grad exams, often
29 Forest tree
30 Not doable
31 Seashore
33 Thin strip of wood
34 __-been; one no longer popular
36 Change for a five
38 Havens
39 Zoom skyward
41 Casino game
42 Dawdle
44 VP between Gore and Biden
45 Snoop Dogg's music
47 Shindig
48 Juggling __; multitasking situations
49 Weather forecast
50 Nation in the Caribbean
53 Action
54 Likelihood
56 Cut off
57 "__ Father, Who art in heaven…"
59 Tramp

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 17, 2018

Category: Athlete
Answer: STEVECARLTON (Steve Carlton)
Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Athlete Answer: STEVECARLTON (Steve Carlton) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1)



 
		


		
