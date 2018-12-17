Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 18, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 18, 2018 Updated : December 18, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 18, 2018

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 18, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 18, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Mrs. Nixon
4 Seizes
9 __ of the Apostles; biblical book
13 Dry riverbed
14 Fit for a king
15 Opposite of "Giddyap!"
16 Bee colony
17 The whole kit and caboodle
19 Late bedtime
20 DVD remote button
21 Wash off soapsuds
22 Lasso's end
24 Friend
25 Grow up
27 Firstborn of several
30 Mistreat
31 Rascal
33 Presidential nickname
35 Harbor town
36 Hunger pains
37 Nylons
38 Johnny Cash's "A Boy Named __"
39 Heroic tales
40 Disastrous defeats
41 Sleeplike state
43 Head covering
44 __ for tat
45 Obsolete
46 Ice cream server
49 British fellow
51 Steal from
54 Pen name
56 Boyfriend
57 Gung ho
58 Hole maker
59 BPOE folks
60 Understands
61 Penniless
62 Suffix for prior or count


DOWN 
1 Gout symptom
2 Swashbuckler
3 Man's accessory
4 Travolta/Newton-John musical
5 Medley of skits, songs & dances
6 Middle __; historical period
7 Uncovered
8 __ as a fox
9 For __; temporarily
10 Facial feature
11 Heavy weights
12 Cooking herb
13 English rock band
18 Exchange
20 __ over; study intently
23 Kick out
24 Adder's sign
25 Atlas pages
26 Approximately
27 Breakfast order
28 Disreputable fellows
29 1 of the 5 senses
31 Hothead's problem
32 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
34 In case
36 Treaty
37 Make sharper
39 Shoot from hiding
40 Learn by __; memorize
42 Disagreeing
43 Pleasant-smelling shop
45 Like a capitol roof
46 Unexpected obstacle
47 Sheltered bay
48 Exclude
49 "__ Skies"; Irving Berlin song
50 Sled race
52 Acorn droppers
53 Student transport
55 "Peter __"
56 Stinger

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 18, 2018

Category: Athlete
Answer: LAWRENCETAYLOR (Lawrence Taylor)
Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Athlete Answer: LAWRENCETAYLOR (Lawrence Taylor) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries