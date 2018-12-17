Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 18, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 18, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Mrs. Nixon 4 Seizes 9 __ of the Apostles; biblical book 13 Dry riverbed 14 Fit for a king 15 Opposite of "Giddyap!" 16 Bee colony 17 The whole kit and caboodle 19 Late bedtime 20 DVD remote button 21 Wash off soapsuds 22 Lasso's end 24 Friend 25 Grow up 27 Firstborn of several 30 Mistreat 31 Rascal 33 Presidential nickname 35 Harbor town 36 Hunger pains 37 Nylons 38 Johnny Cash's "A Boy Named __" 39 Heroic tales 40 Disastrous defeats 41 Sleeplike state 43 Head covering 44 __ for tat 45 Obsolete 46 Ice cream server 49 British fellow 51 Steal from 54 Pen name 56 Boyfriend 57 Gung ho 58 Hole maker 59 BPOE folks 60 Understands 61 Penniless 62 Suffix for prior or count

DOWN 1 Gout symptom 2 Swashbuckler 3 Man's accessory 4 Travolta/Newton-John musical 5 Medley of skits, songs & dances 6 Middle __; historical period 7 Uncovered 8 __ as a fox 9 For __; temporarily 10 Facial feature 11 Heavy weights 12 Cooking herb 13 English rock band 18 Exchange 20 __ over; study intently 23 Kick out 24 Adder's sign 25 Atlas pages 26 Approximately 27 Breakfast order 28 Disreputable fellows 29 1 of the 5 senses 31 Hothead's problem 32 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 34 In case 36 Treaty 37 Make sharper 39 Shoot from hiding 40 Learn by __; memorize 42 Disagreeing 43 Pleasant-smelling shop 45 Like a capitol roof 46 Unexpected obstacle 47 Sheltered bay 48 Exclude 49 "__ Skies"; Irving Berlin song 50 Sled race 52 Acorn droppers 53 Student transport 55 "Peter __" 56 Stinger

Wander Words answers: December 18, 2018

Category: Athlete Answer: LAWRENCETAYLOR (Lawrence Taylor) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2)