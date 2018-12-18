Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 19, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 19, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 19, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 19, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 19, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 "__ walked out in the streets of Laredo…"
4 Fight off
9 Slightly open
13 Gives permission to
15 Banishment
16 Mexican wolf
17 Wedding veil fabric
18 Juvenile delinquents
19 Suspenders alternative
20 Outrageously bold
22 Peepers
23 Rump
24 In one __ and out the other
26 Maximum
29 Canadian province
34 Unskilled laborers
35 Bundled hay
36 Faux __; social blunder
37 __ and cons
38 Skinned spuds
39 Evergreens
40 Curvy mountain road
41 Unchains
42 Paddled boat
43 Goes in again
45 Inventor's paper
46 Ames & Asner
47 Thick porridge
48 Soldier's dinner
51 Override; take the place of
56 Region
57 Bring together
58 Cincinnati team
60 Jungle beasts
61 Annoys
62 Wise man
63 Take a nap
64 Chris with a racket
65 Reuben bread


DOWN 
1 TV's "__ in the Family"
2 Baltic and Adriatic
3 Poison ivy symptom
4 Say again
5 Rejoice
6 Yearn
7 Antlered animals
8 Diminished
9 Mr. Einstein
10 Baby kangaroo
11 Competent
12 Goes bad
14 Spring and summer
21 Disarray
25 Assistance
26 Amphetamine
27 Rudely brief
28 Bullwinkle, for one
29 Female animals
30 Stein drinks
31 Give one's views
32 Nobleman
33 Valuable item
35 Actor Max __ Jr.
38 Under __; stressed out
39 Family members
41 Floral wire service
42 Late singer __ Elliot
44 Most modern
45 Most immaculate
47 Slightly more than a yard
48 Russian ruler of old
49 Actress Lange
50 Dollar bills
52 UCLA or USC
53 Stack
54 Letter opener
55 Jittery
59 Observe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 19, 2018

Category: Animated Film
Answer: THELITTLEMERMAID (The Little Mermaid)
Path: (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2)

