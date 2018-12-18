Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 19, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 19, 2018.

ACROSS 1 "__ walked out in the streets of Laredo…" 4 Fight off 9 Slightly open 13 Gives permission to 15 Banishment 16 Mexican wolf 17 Wedding veil fabric 18 Juvenile delinquents 19 Suspenders alternative 20 Outrageously bold 22 Peepers 23 Rump 24 In one __ and out the other 26 Maximum 29 Canadian province 34 Unskilled laborers 35 Bundled hay 36 Faux __; social blunder 37 __ and cons 38 Skinned spuds 39 Evergreens 40 Curvy mountain road 41 Unchains 42 Paddled boat 43 Goes in again 45 Inventor's paper 46 Ames & Asner 47 Thick porridge 48 Soldier's dinner 51 Override; take the place of 56 Region 57 Bring together 58 Cincinnati team 60 Jungle beasts 61 Annoys 62 Wise man 63 Take a nap 64 Chris with a racket 65 Reuben bread

DOWN 1 TV's "__ in the Family" 2 Baltic and Adriatic 3 Poison ivy symptom 4 Say again 5 Rejoice 6 Yearn 7 Antlered animals 8 Diminished 9 Mr. Einstein 10 Baby kangaroo 11 Competent 12 Goes bad 14 Spring and summer 21 Disarray 25 Assistance 26 Amphetamine 27 Rudely brief 28 Bullwinkle, for one 29 Female animals 30 Stein drinks 31 Give one's views 32 Nobleman 33 Valuable item 35 Actor Max __ Jr. 38 Under __; stressed out 39 Family members 41 Floral wire service 42 Late singer __ Elliot 44 Most modern 45 Most immaculate 47 Slightly more than a yard 48 Russian ruler of old 49 Actress Lange 50 Dollar bills 52 UCLA or USC 53 Stack 54 Letter opener 55 Jittery 59 Observe

Wander Words answers: December 19, 2018

Category: Animated Film Answer: THELITTLEMERMAID (The Little Mermaid) Path: (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2)