Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 19, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 19, 2019.

ACROSS 1 __ for; bought 5 Rascal 10 Hard hit 14 Military force 15 Cornbreads 16 Sioux City's state 17 Like a poor excuse 18 Bamboozling 20 Greek letter 21 Rickles & Knotts 22 Wash off soapsuds 23 Robbery 25 __ over; convinced 26 Fulton J. & Martin 28 Dangerous feline 31 Dawdle 32 Armada 34 Drag or carry something heavy 36 Fervent 37 College officials 38 Blender speed 39 Deadly viper 40 Seashore 41 Duplicate 42 Red wine 44 In need of a haircut 45 Argon or xenon 46 Misshapen folklore fellow 47 Almost too vertical to climb 50 Daytime serial 51 Deuce 54 Tiny radio 57 African nation 58 Remove from power 59 Razz 60 __ on to; kept 61 Moistens 62 Wise men 63 Aggravates

DOWN 1 Ashen-faced 2 Smell __; suspect trickery 3 Of no consequence 4 Hair coloring 5 Parodies 6 Dracula's title 7 Picnic spoilers 8 Kitten's cry 9 Fraternity letter 10 Sharp; piercing 11 Cut of pork 12 Possesses 13 Salary 19 Freshwater fish 21 Declare untrue 24 Group of cattle 25 Miseries 26 Puncture 27 Wreak __; lay waste 28 Coin worth little 29 En masse; as a whole 30 Regretting 32 Brave deed 33 Spanish article 35 Zane or Lady Jane 37 Mothers of fawns 38 Grand __; 4-run homer 40 Casino game 41 Use an axe 43 Insurance co. employees 44 Pitfalls 46 As silly as a __ 47 Store away 48 Word of agreement 49 Vane direction 50 Male animal 52 __ out on; desert 53 Chances 55 "__ a Small World" 56 Body of water 57 Actor McBride

Wander Words answers: December 19, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: BEAUTYMARKMYWORDS (Beauty Mark My Words) Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)