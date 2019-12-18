Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 19, 2019

Crossword

ACROSS
1 __ for; bought
5 Rascal
10 Hard hit
14 Military force
15 Cornbreads
16 Sioux City's state
17 Like a poor excuse
18 Bamboozling
20 Greek letter
21 Rickles & Knotts
22 Wash off soapsuds
23 Robbery
25 __ over; convinced
26 Fulton J. & Martin
28 Dangerous feline
31 Dawdle
32 Armada
34 Drag or carry something heavy 
36 Fervent
37 College officials
38 Blender speed
39 Deadly viper
40 Seashore
41 Duplicate
42 Red wine
44 In need of a haircut
45 Argon or xenon
46 Misshapen folklore fellow
47 Almost too vertical to climb
50 Daytime serial
51 Deuce
54 Tiny radio
57 African nation
58 Remove from power
59 Razz
60 __ on to; kept
61 Moistens
62 Wise men
63 Aggravates


DOWN 
1 Ashen-faced
2 Smell __; suspect trickery
3 Of no consequence
4 Hair coloring
5 Parodies
6 Dracula's title
7 Picnic spoilers
8 Kitten's cry
9 Fraternity letter
10 Sharp; piercing
11 Cut of pork
12 Possesses
13 Salary
19 Freshwater fish
21 Declare untrue
24 Group of cattle
25 Miseries
26 Puncture
27 Wreak __; lay waste
28 Coin worth little
29 En masse; as a whole
30 Regretting
32 Brave deed
33 Spanish article
35 Zane or Lady Jane
37 Mothers of fawns
38 Grand __; 4-run homer
40 Casino game
41 Use an axe
43 Insurance co. employees
44 Pitfalls
46 As silly as a __
47 Store away
48 Word of agreement
49 Vane direction
50 Male animal
52 __ out on; desert
53 Chances
55 "__ a Small World"
56 Body of water
57 Actor McBride

 

Wander Words answers: December 19, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: BEAUTYMARKMYWORDS (Beauty Mark My Words) Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)

