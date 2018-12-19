Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 20, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 20, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Story 5 Gift for the teacher 10 USC's crosstown rival 14 Not up yet 15 Courtroom event 16 Mealtime 17 Chicken pieces 18 Shirt that was your brother's 20 TV crime drama series 21 Penny 22 Water barriers 23 Unpopular animal 25 Presidential initials 26 Divides 28 Sounds 31 Furious 32 Info on a sales tag 34 Took a load off 36 Short letter 37 Slight pin poke 38 Agile 39 Sticky stuff 40 Skier's incline 41 Inexpensive 42 Noisy quarrel 44 Crude 45 Little guy 46 __-frutti 47 Chocolate source 50 Greek letters 51 Laundry soap 54 Single, and dating no one 57 Unhappy 58 Humerus or scapula 59 Sound of a grandfather clock 60 Wapitis 61 Lumberjack tools 62 Mah-jongg pieces 63 Watches

DOWN 1 Powder 2 Lincoln & Vigoda 3 Lawmaker 4 Sullivan and Bradley 5 Largest city in Greece 6 Practical joke 7 Half-quart 8 Youth 9 Common street name 10 Shorts 11 Chef 12 Actor Rob 13 Curry & others 19 Albert, for one 21 __ as a button 24 Windy day toy 25 Wooden pier 26 Warble 27 "Smoking gun" 28 Pleasant 29 In particular 30 Alaska's Palin 32 Experts 33 Tear 35 Do a secretary's job 37 Drama 38 Close 40 Move over a bit 41 Persians & others 43 Lessens 44 Directs 46 __ song; movie opener 47 Havana's land 48 Strong as __ 49 Candy __; stocking stuffer 50 Donahue or Collins 52 Gospel writer 53 "The __ said, the better" 55 __ up; misbehave 56 Tai __; meditative exercise 57 Quilters' gathering

Wander Words answers: December 20, 2018

Category: Music Mixups Answer: ALLSHOOKUPALLNIGHT (All Shook Up All Night) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1)