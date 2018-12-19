Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 20, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 20, 2018 Updated : December 20, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 20, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Story
5 Gift for the teacher
10 USC's crosstown rival
14 Not up yet
15 Courtroom event
16 Mealtime
17 Chicken pieces
18 Shirt that was your brother's
20 TV crime drama series
21 Penny
22 Water barriers
23 Unpopular animal
25 Presidential initials
26 Divides
28 Sounds
31 Furious
32 Info on a sales tag
34 Took a load off
36 Short letter
37 Slight pin poke
38 Agile
39 Sticky stuff
40 Skier's incline
41 Inexpensive
42 Noisy quarrel
44 Crude
45 Little guy
46 __-frutti
47 Chocolate source
50 Greek letters
51 Laundry soap
54 Single, and dating no one
57 Unhappy
58 Humerus or scapula
59 Sound of a grandfather clock
60 Wapitis
61 Lumberjack tools
62 Mah-jongg pieces
63 Watches



DOWN 
1 Powder
2 Lincoln & Vigoda
3 Lawmaker
4 Sullivan and Bradley
5 Largest city in Greece
6 Practical joke
7 Half-quart
8 Youth
9 Common street name
10 Shorts
11 Chef
12 Actor Rob
13 Curry & others
19 Albert, for one
21 __ as a button
24 Windy day toy
25 Wooden pier
26 Warble
27 "Smoking gun"
28 Pleasant
29 In particular
30 Alaska's Palin
32 Experts
33 Tear
35 Do a secretary's job
37 Drama
38 Close
40 Move over a bit
41 Persians & others
43 Lessens
44 Directs
46 __ song; movie opener
47 Havana's land
48 Strong as __
49 Candy __; stocking stuffer
50 Donahue or Collins
52 Gospel writer
53 "The __ said, the better"
55 __ up; misbehave
56 Tai __; meditative exercise
57 Quilters' gathering

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 20, 2018

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: ALLSHOOKUPALLNIGHT (All Shook Up All Night)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Music Mixups Answer: ALLSHOOKUPALLNIGHT (All Shook Up All Night) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1)



 
		


		
