Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 21, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 21, 2018 Updated : December 21, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 21, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 21, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 21, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 State of mind
5 Lather
9 Upper limbs
13 "To __ human; to forgive divine"
15 Candid
16 Jump
17 Licorice-like flavoring
18 Swing back and forth
20 Pug or poodle
21 Break a fast
23 Did a bartender's job
24 Hint at
26 Golfing term
27 Biblical book
29 Tendons
32 Prize
33 Gives the cold shoulder to
35 "If I __ a Hammer"
37 Yarn
38 "__ Low, Sweet Chariot"
39 Carpet thickness
40 Feel sick
41 Meanders
42 Begin a tennis game
43 Fat cat
45 Climbed
46 Shack
47 Fret
48 Sufficient amount
51 One __ million; treasured friend
52 Two-__; cheap
55 Uppity
58 Cost
60 Leave at a pawnshop
61 Robin's home
62 Tear up
63 Singles
64 Deep long cut
65 Chances




DOWN 
1 Anthropologist Margaret
2 TV's "Deal __ Deal"
3 At first
4 Prefix for like or mount
5 Like a chimney flue
6 FedEx rival
7 Current calendar pg.
8 Making tiny cuts
9 Charm; attraction
10 Backside
11 Partner
12 Ran fast
14 Oozed
19 Bank offerings
22 __-around; comprehensive
25 Deep mud
27 Facts & figures
28 Anticipate
29 NBA team
30 Helicopter
31 Ointment
33 The Ugly Duckling, in reality
34 That fellow
36 Act
38 Comforting
39 Juicy fruit
41 Baton __, LA
42 Bits and pieces
44 Connors & Norris
45 Family member
47 Distance across
48 Canyon sound
49 AM/PM divider
50 __ more; again
53 Applied frosting
54 Kennedy & others
56 Afternoon social
57 Feminine suffix
59 Sorority letter

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 21, 2018

Category: Famous Voices
Answer: PETERCULLENASOPTIMUSPRIME (Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime)
Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4)

Wander Words answer: Category: Famous Voices Answer: PETERCULLENASOPTIMUSPRIME (Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime) Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries