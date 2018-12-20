Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 21, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 21, 2018.

ACROSS 1 State of mind 5 Lather 9 Upper limbs 13 "To __ human; to forgive divine" 15 Candid 16 Jump 17 Licorice-like flavoring 18 Swing back and forth 20 Pug or poodle 21 Break a fast 23 Did a bartender's job 24 Hint at 26 Golfing term 27 Biblical book 29 Tendons 32 Prize 33 Gives the cold shoulder to 35 "If I __ a Hammer" 37 Yarn 38 "__ Low, Sweet Chariot" 39 Carpet thickness 40 Feel sick 41 Meanders 42 Begin a tennis game 43 Fat cat 45 Climbed 46 Shack 47 Fret 48 Sufficient amount 51 One __ million; treasured friend 52 Two-__; cheap 55 Uppity 58 Cost 60 Leave at a pawnshop 61 Robin's home 62 Tear up 63 Singles 64 Deep long cut 65 Chances

DOWN 1 Anthropologist Margaret 2 TV's "Deal __ Deal" 3 At first 4 Prefix for like or mount 5 Like a chimney flue 6 FedEx rival 7 Current calendar pg. 8 Making tiny cuts 9 Charm; attraction 10 Backside 11 Partner 12 Ran fast 14 Oozed 19 Bank offerings 22 __-around; comprehensive 25 Deep mud 27 Facts & figures 28 Anticipate 29 NBA team 30 Helicopter 31 Ointment 33 The Ugly Duckling, in reality 34 That fellow 36 Act 38 Comforting 39 Juicy fruit 41 Baton __, LA 42 Bits and pieces 44 Connors & Norris 45 Family member 47 Distance across 48 Canyon sound 49 AM/PM divider 50 __ more; again 53 Applied frosting 54 Kennedy & others 56 Afternoon social 57 Feminine suffix 59 Sorority letter

Wander Words answers: December 21, 2018

Category: Famous Voices Answer: PETERCULLENASOPTIMUSPRIME (Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime) Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4)