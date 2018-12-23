Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 24, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 24, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Child's running game 4 Bags 9 Notice 13 Goes public with 15 Without companions 16 Parakeet's home 17 Cut coupons 18 Primly self-restrained 19 Bring on board 20 Stringy pasta 22 Small bills 23 Close 24 Pasture cry 26 Meager 29 Dreamer 34 Patti and others 35 Board 36 Doris or Dennis 37 Committed perjury 38 Pass out 39 Speak 40 Actress/singer __-Margret 41 Vaccine developer __ Salk 42 Lake near Reno 43 Fastened with a rope 45 Bricklayers 46 "__ to a Nightingale" 47 Extensive 48 Wingless insect 51 Getting smaller 56 Equipment 57 Breakfast side order 58 Geological periods 60 Difficult 61 Upper crust 62 Authentic 63 Hostels 64 Of the kidneys 65 Pig's home

DOWN 1 Tic-__-toe 2 Feels queasy 3 Hold on to tightly 4 Strut about 5 Modify 6 Winter garment 7 Make a sweater 8 Residue 9 Academy 10 Reason to say "Ouch!" 11 Bad guy 12 Casual shirts, for short 14 Reached from end to end 21 Acquires 25 Lawn tree 26 Water balloon's sound 27 Actor Michael 28 Representative 29 Epic by Homer 30 Quayle & Marino 31 Washington's neighbor 32 Beautician's place 33 Small children 35 Rectangular piece of glass 38 Timberlands expert 39 More delicious 41 Elly May Clampett's pa 42 Chore 44 Is a pack rat 45 Fireplace shelf 47 Scenic view 48 Encyc. volume, perhaps 49 Slender 50 Make money 52 Opening 53 Parade spoiler 54 Negatives 55 Flying insect 59 Devious

Wander Words answers: December 24, 2018

Category: Author Answer: ALDOUSHUXLEY (Aldous Huxley) Path: (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1)