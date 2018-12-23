Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 24, 2018

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 24, 2018 Updated : December 24, 2018
ACROSS
1 Child's running game
4 Bags
9 Notice
13 Goes public with
15 Without companions
16 Parakeet's home
17 Cut coupons
18 Primly self-restrained
19 Bring on board
20 Stringy pasta
22 Small bills
23 Close
24 Pasture cry
26 Meager
29 Dreamer
34 Patti and others
35 Board
36 Doris or Dennis
37 Committed perjury
38 Pass out
39 Speak
40 Actress/singer __-Margret
41 Vaccine developer __ Salk
42 Lake near Reno
43 Fastened with a rope
45 Bricklayers
46 "__ to a Nightingale"
47 Extensive
48 Wingless insect
51 Getting smaller
56 Equipment
57 Breakfast side order
58 Geological periods
60 Difficult
61 Upper crust
62 Authentic
63 Hostels
64 Of the kidneys
65 Pig's home




DOWN 
1 Tic-__-toe
2 Feels queasy
3 Hold on to tightly
4 Strut about
5 Modify
6 Winter garment
7 Make a sweater
8 Residue
9 Academy
10 Reason to say "Ouch!"
11 Bad guy
12 Casual shirts, for short
14 Reached from end to end
21 Acquires
25 Lawn tree
26 Water balloon's sound
27 Actor Michael
28 Representative
29 Epic by Homer
30 Quayle & Marino
31 Washington's neighbor
32 Beautician's place
33 Small children
35 Rectangular piece of glass
38 Timberlands expert
39 More delicious
41 Elly May Clampett's pa
42 Chore
44 Is a pack rat
45 Fireplace shelf
47 Scenic view
48 Encyc. volume, perhaps
49 Slender
50 Make money
52 Opening
53 Parade spoiler
54 Negatives
55 Flying insect
59 Devious

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 24, 2018

Category: Author
Answer: ALDOUSHUXLEY (Aldous Huxley)
Path: (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Author Answer: ALDOUSHUXLEY (Aldous Huxley) Path: (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1)



 
		


		
