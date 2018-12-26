Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 26, 2018.

ACROSS 1 "Phooey!" 5 Gritty residue 9 As __ as molasses 13 Climbing plants 15 Musketeers or Stooges 16 Dwindle 17 Entertainer Shore 18 Abode 20 Sullivan & Bradley 21 __ moment; instant of realization 23 Very rich 24 Official ambassador 26 Take a load off 27 Dozing 29 Unwanted nasal growths 32 Carried 33 Like pleasantly warm weather 35 Common street name 37 Smell 38 Scoundrel 39 Soft cheese 40 Pooch's foot 41 Locations 42 Ran fast 43 Grab 45 Children 46 Word from Scrooge 47 Belly button 48 Graceful antelope 51 Pupil's place 52 St. Joan of __ 55 Say again 58 Revolving part in a machine 60 Part of the leg 61 Passed away 62 Hillside 63 Soap lather 64 Kill 65 Barrymore or Carey

DOWN 1 Hitchhiker's hope 2 Ardent 3 Hollywood 4 Eel's home 5 Alley cat 6 Wrath 7 Fleur-de-__ 8 Strenuous; backbreaking 9 __ palms; sign of anxiety, perhaps 10 Terra firma 11 __ in a blue moon; rarely 12 Dandelion or crabgrass 14 Used a razor 19 Small lacy mat 22 1950s teen dance 25 __-do-well; bum 27 Perched upon 28 Malt shop orders 29 Advantage 30 Drip coffee maker's forerunner 31 More underhanded 33 The one and the other 34 Years lived 36 Pharmacy orders, for short 38 Burton & Nixon 39 Source of woe 41 No longer fresh 42 Amazon and Mississippi 44 Lessens 45 Spring month 47 Impoverished 48 Annoys 49 Waiter's offering 50 "The __ Piper of Hamelin" 53 Lariat 54 Rowing team 56 Feel miserable 57 Actress Leoni 59 Past one's prime

Wander Words answers: December 26, 2018

Category: Comedian Answer: GILBERTGOTTFRIED (Gilbert Gottfried) Path: (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3)