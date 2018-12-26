Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 26, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 26, 2018 Updated : December 26, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 26, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 26, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 "Phooey!"
5 Gritty residue
9 As __ as molasses
13 Climbing plants
15 Musketeers or Stooges
16 Dwindle
17 Entertainer Shore
18 Abode
20 Sullivan & Bradley
21 __ moment; instant of realization
23 Very rich
24 Official ambassador
26 Take a load off
27 Dozing
29 Unwanted nasal growths
32 Carried
33 Like pleasantly warm weather
35 Common street name
37 Smell
38 Scoundrel
39 Soft cheese
40 Pooch's foot
41 Locations
42 Ran fast
43 Grab
45 Children
46 Word from Scrooge
47 Belly button
48 Graceful antelope
51 Pupil's place
52 St. Joan of __
55 Say again
58 Revolving part in a machine
60 Part of the leg
61 Passed away
62 Hillside
63 Soap lather
64 Kill
65 Barrymore or Carey




DOWN 
1 Hitchhiker's hope
2 Ardent
3 Hollywood
4 Eel's home
5 Alley cat
6 Wrath
7 Fleur-de-__
8 Strenuous; backbreaking
9 __ palms; sign of anxiety, perhaps
10 Terra firma
11 __ in a blue moon; rarely
12 Dandelion or crabgrass
14 Used a razor
19 Small lacy mat
22 1950s teen dance
25 __-do-well; bum
27 Perched upon
28 Malt shop orders
29 Advantage
30 Drip coffee maker's forerunner
31 More underhanded
33 The one and the other
34 Years lived
36 Pharmacy orders, for short
38 Burton & Nixon
39 Source of woe
41 No longer fresh
42 Amazon and Mississippi
44 Lessens
45 Spring month
47 Impoverished
48 Annoys
49 Waiter's 
offering
50 "The __ Piper of Hamelin"
53 Lariat
54 Rowing team
56 Feel miserable
57 Actress Leoni
59 Past one's prime

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 26, 2018

Category: Comedian
Answer: GILBERTGOTTFRIED (Gilbert Gottfried)
Path: (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Comedian Answer: GILBERTGOTTFRIED (Gilbert Gottfried) Path: (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries