Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 27, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 27, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Hot tub 4 Stay away from 9 Envelop 13 In __; impoverished 14 __ beans 15 Frau's husband 16 Franklin and Stiller 17 Takes __ over; outweighs 19 Ted Danson TV series 20 Partially melted snow 21 Nervous 22 Dessert choices 24 Pen name 25 Excuses 27 Most immaculate 30 "For Whom the Bell __" 31 Highly seasoned 33 Edison's monogram 35 Acting part 36 Tiny particle 37 Treaty 38 French friend 39 Teasdale and Gilbert 40 Orlando team 41 "Make it __!"; "Hurry up!" 43 End-to-end measurement 44 City transport 45 Silly as a __ 46 Mistake 49 "Turkey in the __" 51 Record speed letters 54 Hairdresser 56 Dishonest one 57 Horse's home 58 Tango or twist 59 Overnight stops 60 Drove too fast 61 Web-footed mammal 62 Fragile edible

DOWN 1 Observes 2 Most widely used antibiotic 3 Commercials 4 Red, green & yellow fruits 5 Flu cause 6 Individuals 7 Dry skin symptom 8 Female animal 9 From what place 10 Monthly expense 11 Circle portions 12 Hunted animal 13 CBS competitor 18 Grocery store section 20 Enjoys a winter sport 23 Up to the task 24 Dollar bill 25 Gillette razor model 26 Weaving devices 27 Photos, for short 28 Walking unsteadily 29 Implied, though not spoken 31 Agile 32 Split __ soup 34 Engrave 36 Gullible fools 37 Skillets 39 Gush forth 40 Cat's cry 42 Be plentiful 43 Car to use temporarily 45 Prayer before meals 46 Flows back 47 Gather crops 48 Unusual 49 "Beat it!" 50 Color slightly 52 Brief spasm of pain 53 Sra. or Mme. 55 Marriage words 56 Whopper

Wander Words answers: December 27, 2018

Category: Fictional Character Answer: CAPTAINJAMESTKIRK (Captain James T. Kirk) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0)