Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 27, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 27, 2018 Updated : December 27, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 27, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Hot tub
4 Stay away from
9 Envelop
13 In __; impoverished
14 __ beans
15 Frau's husband
16 Franklin and Stiller
17 Takes __ over; outweighs
19 Ted Danson TV series
20 Partially melted snow
21 Nervous
22 Dessert choices
24 Pen name
25 Excuses
27 Most immaculate
30 "For Whom the Bell __"
31 Highly seasoned
33 Edison's monogram
35 Acting part
36 Tiny particle
37 Treaty
38 French friend
39 Teasdale and Gilbert
40 Orlando team
41 "Make it __!"; "Hurry up!"
43 End-to-end measurement
44 City transport
45 Silly as a __
46 Mistake
49 "Turkey in the __"
51 Record speed letters
54 Hairdresser
56 Dishonest one
57 Horse's home
58 Tango or twist
59 Overnight stops
60 Drove too fast
61 Web-footed mammal
62 Fragile edible


DOWN 
1 Observes
2 Most widely used antibiotic
3 Commercials
4 Red, green & yellow fruits
5 Flu cause
6 Individuals
7 Dry skin symptom
8 Female animal
9 From what place
10 Monthly expense
11 Circle portions
12 Hunted animal
13 CBS competitor
18 Grocery store section
20 Enjoys a winter sport
23 Up to the task
24 Dollar bill
25 Gillette razor model
26 Weaving devices
27 Photos, for short
28 Walking unsteadily
29 Implied, though not spoken
31 Agile
32 Split __ soup
34 Engrave
36 Gullible fools
37 Skillets
39 Gush forth
40 Cat's cry
42 Be plentiful
43 Car to use temporarily
45 Prayer before meals
46 Flows back
47 Gather crops
48 Unusual
49 "Beat it!"
50 Color slightly
52 Brief spasm of pain
53 Sra. or Mme.
55 Marriage words
56 Whopper

Wander Words answers: December 27, 2018

Category: Fictional Character
Answer: CAPTAINJAMESTKIRK (Captain James T. Kirk)
Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0)

