Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 28, 2018

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 28, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 28, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Coolidge, for one
4 Cookie type
9 Make jokes
13 Per person
15 Nimble
16 Sore
17 __ out; become frayed
18 Songbirds
19 Vandyke's spot
20 Most weaselly
22 "The __ Ranger"
23 Twirl
24 __ into; attack verbally
26 Diminish
29 With child
34 Glove material
35 Tragic Goethe play
36 Cattle call
37 Over-the-hill
38 Shoestrings
39 Facts & figures
40 "Cry __ River"
41 Lubricated
42 Labyrinths
43 Fort Smith's state
45 Most infrequent
46 Traitor
47 Male animal
48 File drawer, perhaps
51 Adorn
56 Gehrig & Rawls
57 Unsuspecting
58 TV series for Mark Harmon
60 Egg on
61 Firstborn of two
62 __ away; donated
63 Peepers
64 Gets dizzy
65 Was introduced to


DOWN 
1 Crow's comment
2 Hairy animals
3 Money lent
4 Customer with no appointment
5 Once more
6 Forest danger
7 Antlered 
animals
8 Unable to sit still
9 Actress Smith
10 Canyon sound
11 Part of the leg
12 Actress Daly
14 Ironed
21 Pinnacle
25 Insurance policy seller: abbr.
26 Peruvian pack animal
27 Rarin' to go
28 Porterhouse or New York
29 Walks the floor
30 Regretted
31 Blow away
32 Short letters
33 Raise a glass to
35 "Deck the halls with boughs of holly, __É" 
38 Hearer
39 Term of affection
41 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
42 Shopping area
44 Ascends
45 Measuring sticks
47 Carve a sloping edge
48 Chimney pipe
49 Like a bloody horror movie
50 Gigantic
52 Man or boy
53 __ one's time; wait
54 Con game
55 Bee's home
59 __ up; arrange

Wander Words answers: December 28, 2018

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: LORDOFTHERINGSRETURNOFTHEKINGKONG (Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Kong)
Path: (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (1, 5), (2, 5), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 6), (2, 6), (1, 6), (0, 6), (0, 5), (0, 4), (0, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Film Fusion Answer: LORDOFTHERINGSRETURNOFTHEKINGKONG (Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Kong) Path: (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (1, 5), (2, 5), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 6), (2, 6), (1, 6), (0, 6), (0, 5), (0, 4), (0, 3)

 


 
		


		
