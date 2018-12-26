Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 28, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 28, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Coolidge, for one 4 Cookie type 9 Make jokes 13 Per person 15 Nimble 16 Sore 17 __ out; become frayed 18 Songbirds 19 Vandyke's spot 20 Most weaselly 22 "The __ Ranger" 23 Twirl 24 __ into; attack verbally 26 Diminish 29 With child 34 Glove material 35 Tragic Goethe play 36 Cattle call 37 Over-the-hill 38 Shoestrings 39 Facts & figures 40 "Cry __ River" 41 Lubricated 42 Labyrinths 43 Fort Smith's state 45 Most infrequent 46 Traitor 47 Male animal 48 File drawer, perhaps 51 Adorn 56 Gehrig & Rawls 57 Unsuspecting 58 TV series for Mark Harmon 60 Egg on 61 Firstborn of two 62 __ away; donated 63 Peepers 64 Gets dizzy 65 Was introduced to

DOWN 1 Crow's comment 2 Hairy animals 3 Money lent 4 Customer with no appointment 5 Once more 6 Forest danger 7 Antlered animals 8 Unable to sit still 9 Actress Smith 10 Canyon sound 11 Part of the leg 12 Actress Daly 14 Ironed 21 Pinnacle 25 Insurance policy seller: abbr. 26 Peruvian pack animal 27 Rarin' to go 28 Porterhouse or New York 29 Walks the floor 30 Regretted 31 Blow away 32 Short letters 33 Raise a glass to 35 "Deck the halls with boughs of holly, __É" 38 Hearer 39 Term of affection 41 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 42 Shopping area 44 Ascends 45 Measuring sticks 47 Carve a sloping edge 48 Chimney pipe 49 Like a bloody horror movie 50 Gigantic 52 Man or boy 53 __ one's time; wait 54 Con game 55 Bee's home 59 __ up; arrange

Wander Words answers: December 28, 2018

Category: Film Fusion Answer: LORDOFTHERINGSRETURNOFTHEKINGKONG (Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Kong) Path: (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (1, 5), (2, 5), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 6), (2, 6), (1, 6), (0, 6), (0, 5), (0, 4), (0, 3)