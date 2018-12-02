Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 3, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 3, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Nickname for Margaret 4 U.S. state capital 9 Prefix for enemy or bishop 13 Wood splitters 15 Refrain syllables 16 Place to store fodder 17 Desire 18 Downey & others 19 Sign of an old wound 20 Mirth 22 Cedar Rapids' state 23 Verdi opera 24 Suffix for baron or host 26 Drink 29 __ as an arrow 34 Lunch hours 35 Gave a pink slip to 36 Regulation 37 Sounds from a pigeon coop 38 Summoned with a beeper 39 Valley 40 Gore and his dad 41 Glow 42 Serving implement 43 Carryalls 45 Most resentful 46 Cry of discovery 47 Attack and injure 48 Nocturnal birds 51 Leaving high and dry 56 "Phooey!" 57 Get up 58 Element whose symbol is Ne 60 Shabby nightclub 61 Furniture blemishes 62 Fence door 63 Asterisk 64 Browned bread 65 Uncooked

DOWN 1 Boxer's foot 2 Quiz 3 Cowboy Autry 4 Take long steps 5 Fragrance 6 Kind of duck 7 Vigorous spirit 8 Learned well 9 St. Francis' home 10 Puerto __ 11 Talon 12 Dance at a bar mitzvah 14 Overexerts, as a muscle 21 BBQ favorites 25 Melancholy 26 Peruvian Indians 27 Money, slangily 28 Helpful lift 29 Taurus, Leo, Virgo, etc. 30 Locust or larch 31 Air-freshening spray 32 Corridors 33 Twitter post 35 Get an "F" 38 Game bird 39 Term of affection 41 "Be quiet!" 42 Deafening 44 Furniture wheel 45 Most rational 47 Disguises 48 Probability 49 Judge's order 50 Molten rock 52 Threesome 53 Costa __ 54 Easy to reach 55 James Taylor's "You've __ Friend" 59 Just purchased

Wander Words answers: December 3, 2018

Category: Broadway Musical Answer: THEBANDSVISIT (The Band's Visit) Path: (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)