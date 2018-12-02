Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 3, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 03, 2018 Updated : December 03, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 3, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 3, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 3, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Nickname for Margaret
4 U.S. state capital
9 Prefix for enemy or bishop
13 Wood splitters
15 Refrain syllables
16 Place to store fodder
17 Desire
18 Downey & others
19 Sign of an old wound
20 Mirth
22 Cedar Rapids' state
23 Verdi opera
24 Suffix for baron or host
26 Drink
29 __ as an arrow
34 Lunch hours
35 Gave a pink slip to
36 Regulation
37 Sounds from a pigeon coop
38 Summoned with a beeper
39 Valley
40 Gore and his dad
41 Glow
42 Serving implement
43 Carryalls
45 Most resentful
46 Cry of discovery
47 Attack and injure
48 Nocturnal birds
51 Leaving high and dry
56 "Phooey!"
57 Get up
58 Element whose symbol is Ne
60 Shabby nightclub
61 Furniture blemishes
62 Fence door
63 Asterisk
64 Browned bread
65 Uncooked



DOWN 
1 Boxer's foot
2 Quiz
3 Cowboy Autry
4 Take long steps
5 Fragrance
6 Kind of duck
7 Vigorous spirit
8 Learned well
9 St. Francis' home
10 Puerto __
11 Talon
12 Dance at a bar mitzvah
14 Overexerts, as a muscle
21 BBQ favorites
25 Melancholy
26 Peruvian Indians
27 Money, slangily
28 Helpful lift
29 Taurus, Leo, Virgo, etc.
30 Locust or larch
31 Air-freshening spray
32 Corridors
33 Twitter post
35 Get an "F"
38 Game bird
39 Term of affection
41 "Be quiet!"
42 Deafening
44 Furniture wheel
45 Most rational
47 Disguises
48 Probability
49 Judge's order
50 Molten rock
52 Threesome
53 Costa __
54 Easy to reach
55 James Taylor's "You've __ Friend"
59 Just purchased

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 3, 2018

Category: Broadway Musical
Answer: THEBANDSVISIT (The Band's Visit)
Path: (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Broadway Musical Answer: THEBANDSVISIT (The Band's Visit) Path: (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    




      
  


READTODAY'S METRO


Read Todays metro









      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries