Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 3, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : December 03, 2019 Updated : December 03, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 3, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Sammy Davis & Ed Begley: abbr.
4 What dieters step on
9 Strong desire
13 Notable deed
15 Malicious burning
16 Tug
17 Leafy vegetable
18 Eggs accompaniment
19 Package of paper
20 Retiree
22 At __; in disagreement
23 White meat
24 As cute __ button
26 Conflict
29 Supply money for
34 Jeer at
35 "Thanks, Pierre!"
36 Boston cream __
37 Right to bear __; 2nd Amendment subject
38 Craft class adhesive
39 Crumbly cheese
40 Actor & filmmaker Reiner
41 Judge's orders
42 Did an electrician's job
43 Depots
45 Instruments in the lute family
46 Shoot carefully
47 "You __ take it with you"
48 Took a __ at; attempted
51 About to happen
56 Bedspring
57 Cool dish
58 Robert De __ of "The Deer Hunter"
60 Up to the task
61 Uneven
62 Campbell of country music
63 Cozy home
64 Sutured
65 Female animal


DOWN 
1 NYC airport
2 Harvest crops
3 Word after garage or white
4 Contemptuous writing
5 Robber
6 As comfortable __ old shoe
7 Diet successfully
8 Doorway
9 Hullabaloo
10 Regretted
11 Thrilled
12 American __; ND's state trees
14 Bowling
21 Mattress buyer's choice
25 __ boots; footwear for Killy
26 TV's "Dancing with the __"
27 Fortune-teller's deck
28 Cuban ballroom dance
29 Outperforms
30 Garfunkel's namesakes
31 La Scala production
32 About 1.75 pints
33 Guides others
35 Downtown street name
38 Gives one's word
39 Appropriate
41 Nintendo game console
42 Gale
44 Caplet
45 Made wood smooth
47 Discontinue
48 MRI or CT
49 Bride-__; wedding planner
50 Is under the weather
52 Actress Winningham
53 Farm machine
54 Longest river
55 Got bigger
59 1/3 and 2/3

 

Wander Words answers: December 3, 2019

Category: In The Kitchen Answer: DISHWASHER (Dishwasher) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)

