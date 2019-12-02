Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 3, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Sammy Davis & Ed Begley: abbr. 4 What dieters step on 9 Strong desire 13 Notable deed 15 Malicious burning 16 Tug 17 Leafy vegetable 18 Eggs accompaniment 19 Package of paper 20 Retiree 22 At __; in disagreement 23 White meat 24 As cute __ button 26 Conflict 29 Supply money for 34 Jeer at 35 "Thanks, Pierre!" 36 Boston cream __ 37 Right to bear __; 2nd Amendment subject 38 Craft class adhesive 39 Crumbly cheese 40 Actor & filmmaker Reiner 41 Judge's orders 42 Did an electrician's job 43 Depots 45 Instruments in the lute family 46 Shoot carefully 47 "You __ take it with you" 48 Took a __ at; attempted 51 About to happen 56 Bedspring 57 Cool dish 58 Robert De __ of "The Deer Hunter" 60 Up to the task 61 Uneven 62 Campbell of country music 63 Cozy home 64 Sutured 65 Female animal

DOWN 1 NYC airport 2 Harvest crops 3 Word after garage or white 4 Contemptuous writing 5 Robber 6 As comfortable __ old shoe 7 Diet successfully 8 Doorway 9 Hullabaloo 10 Regretted 11 Thrilled 12 American __; ND's state trees 14 Bowling 21 Mattress buyer's choice 25 __ boots; footwear for Killy 26 TV's "Dancing with the __" 27 Fortune-teller's deck 28 Cuban ballroom dance 29 Outperforms 30 Garfunkel's namesakes 31 La Scala production 32 About 1.75 pints 33 Guides others 35 Downtown street name 38 Gives one's word 39 Appropriate 41 Nintendo game console 42 Gale 44 Caplet 45 Made wood smooth 47 Discontinue 48 MRI or CT 49 Bride-__; wedding planner 50 Is under the weather 52 Actress Winningham 53 Farm machine 54 Longest river 55 Got bigger 59 1/3 and 2/3

Wander Words answers: December 3, 2019

Category: In The Kitchen Answer: DISHWASHER (Dishwasher) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)