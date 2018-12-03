Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 4, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 4, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Winter month: abbr. 4 Like a rash, often 9 Male animal 13 Grandma 14 Wild brawl 15 Rise & fall of the waves 16 "Queen for __" of old TV 17 Not at all radical 19 Become firm 20 __ into; meets unexpectedly 21 Hurts 22 Secluded valleys 24 Noisy bird 25 Visible fold 27 Lifts with effort 30 Fertile area in a desert 31 Bawls 33 Kanye West's music 35 __ up; incite 36 Leo XIII & Pius X 37 Surfboard support 38 __-tac-toe 39 Dens & kitchens 40 Relinquish voluntarily 41 Acting awards 43 John the Baptist or Joan of Arc, e.g. 44 Largest club 45 Slogan 46 Frighten 49 Short-tailed weasel 51 Curved edge 54 Deep cut 56 Zero 57 Carney & Garfunkel 58 True and __ test 59 Lightly tap a baseball 60 Clutter 61 Wooded 62 Pack animal

DOWN 1 Green ring stone 2 Painkillers 3 Negative vote 4 Not susceptible 5 Orioles & Cardinals 6 Paper __; staple alternative 7 Female birds 8 Simple reply 9 Alley cats 10 Wedding cake level 11 First man 12 Topaz & ruby 13 Unpleasant spouse 18 Chiang Mai residents 20 Mrs. Truman 23 Lion's den 24 Biden & Montana 25 Expense 26 Numerical comparison 27 Rushes 28 Disloyal to one's nation 29 Streetwise 31 Sounds of contentment 32 Record speed letters 34 One's equal 36 Tiny skin opening 37 Where to apply Compound W 39 Petty or Andretti 40 "W" on a light bulb 42 Hug 43 __ and groaned; complained 45 Bullwinkle, for one 46 Close noisily 47 Give a hoot 48 __ up; misbehaves 49 "When You Wish Upon a __" 50 Mah-jongg piece 52 Traveler's stops 53 Largest U.S. opera house 55 Toward a ship's stern 56 Org. for Rockets & Raptors

Wander Words answers: December 4, 2018

Category: Sports Team Answer: BOSTONCELTICS (Boston Celtics) Path: (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4)