Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 4, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 04, 2018 Updated : December 04, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 4, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 4, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 4, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Winter month: abbr.
4 Like a rash, often
9 Male animal
13 Grandma
14 Wild brawl
15 Rise & fall of the waves
16 "Queen for __" of old TV
17 Not at all radical
19 Become firm
20 __ into; meets unexpectedly
21 Hurts
22 Secluded valleys
24 Noisy bird
25 Visible fold
27 Lifts with effort
30 Fertile area in a desert
31 Bawls
33 Kanye West's music
35 __ up; incite
36 Leo XIII & Pius X
37 Surfboard support
38 __-tac-toe
39 Dens & kitchens
40 Relinquish voluntarily
41 Acting awards
43 John the Baptist or Joan of Arc, e.g.
44 Largest club
45 Slogan
46 Frighten
49 Short-tailed weasel
51 Curved edge
54 Deep cut
56 Zero
57 Carney & Garfunkel
58 True and __ test
59 Lightly tap a baseball
60 Clutter
61 Wooded
62 Pack animal



DOWN 
1 Green ring stone
2 Painkillers
3 Negative vote
4 Not susceptible
5 Orioles & Cardinals
6 Paper __; staple alternative
7 Female birds
8 Simple reply
9 Alley cats
10 Wedding cake level
11 First man
12 Topaz & ruby
13 Unpleasant spouse
18 Chiang Mai residents
20 Mrs. Truman
23 Lion's den
24 Biden & Montana
25 Expense
26 Numerical comparison
27 Rushes
28 Disloyal to one's nation
29 Streetwise
31 Sounds of contentment
32 Record speed letters
34 One's equal
36 Tiny skin opening
37 Where to apply Compound W
39 Petty or Andretti
40 "W" on a light bulb
42 Hug
43 __ and groaned; complained
45 Bullwinkle, for one
46 Close noisily
47 Give a hoot
48 __ up; misbehaves
49 "When You Wish Upon a __"
50 Mah-jongg piece
52 Traveler's stops
53 Largest U.S. opera house
55 Toward a ship's stern
56 Org. for Rockets & Raptors

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 4, 2018

Category: Sports Team
Answer: BOSTONCELTICS (Boston Celtics)
Path: (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4)

Wander Words answer: Category: Sports Team Answer: BOSTONCELTICS (Boston Celtics) Path: (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    




      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries