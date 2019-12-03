Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 4, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : December 04, 2019 Updated : December 04, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 4, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Daddy
5 Give off, as fumes
9 Skinny
13 Church volunteer
15 Go suddenly off course
16 Bagel's center
17 One of the Obamas
18 Easy to get along with
20 Jungle beast
21 Rotten
23 Clap cuffs on
24 U.S. state capital
26 "We're off to __ the Wizard…"
27 Weds without fanfare
29 Univ. of Arizona's location
32 Church ceremonies
33 __ with; make eyes at
35 Feathery scarf
37 Computer screen symbol
38 Snail's secretion
39 Drain problem
40 One of the Kardashians
41 Highways
42 Self-confidence
43 Business magnate
45 __ in; intruded
46 Shack
47 Sri __
48 Cry from one who's fed up
51 Lock, stock __ barrel
52 Morning hour
55 Egotistical
58 Pueblo brick
60 Boulder
61 Actress Patricia
62 Folks from Belgrade
63 Guitar cousins, for short
64 Entryway
65 Fluid-filled sac


DOWN 
1 Cougar
2 Letters of urgency
3 Blood-drawer's field
4 Start of a vowel list
5 Stay away from
6 Actress Ryan
7 Suffix for mess or sass
8 R.L. Stevenson's "__ Island"
9 Is generous
10 Brain division
11 Woes
12 TV's "__ the Press"
14 Danger from a dog bite
19 Construct
22 Primitive transport
25 Daytime shop window sign
27 Actor Estrada
28 Legal
29 Allen & McGraw
30 Imperative; required
31 Lasso's loop
33 Custard with a caramel glaze
34 "Put a __ on it!"; cry of annoyance
36 No longer youthful
38 Comforting
39 Wine bottle topper
41 Cheek coloring
42 Bamboo-eating critters
44 Schumer & Grassley
45 Refuse entry to
47 Soup server's need 
48 Earth tone
49 Secluded recess
50 __ more; again
53 Declines
54 TV's "Empty __"
56 Actress Leoni
57 Polish off
59 Part of today's date: abbr.

 

Wander Words answers: December 4, 2019

Category: Awesome Alliteration Answer: TRIEDANDTRUE (Tried and True) Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2)

