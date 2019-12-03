Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 4, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Daddy 5 Give off, as fumes 9 Skinny 13 Church volunteer 15 Go suddenly off course 16 Bagel's center 17 One of the Obamas 18 Easy to get along with 20 Jungle beast 21 Rotten 23 Clap cuffs on 24 U.S. state capital 26 "We're off to __ the Wizard…" 27 Weds without fanfare 29 Univ. of Arizona's location 32 Church ceremonies 33 __ with; make eyes at 35 Feathery scarf 37 Computer screen symbol 38 Snail's secretion 39 Drain problem 40 One of the Kardashians 41 Highways 42 Self-confidence 43 Business magnate 45 __ in; intruded 46 Shack 47 Sri __ 48 Cry from one who's fed up 51 Lock, stock __ barrel 52 Morning hour 55 Egotistical 58 Pueblo brick 60 Boulder 61 Actress Patricia 62 Folks from Belgrade 63 Guitar cousins, for short 64 Entryway 65 Fluid-filled sac

DOWN 1 Cougar 2 Letters of urgency 3 Blood-drawer's field 4 Start of a vowel list 5 Stay away from 6 Actress Ryan 7 Suffix for mess or sass 8 R.L. Stevenson's "__ Island" 9 Is generous 10 Brain division 11 Woes 12 TV's "__ the Press" 14 Danger from a dog bite 19 Construct 22 Primitive transport 25 Daytime shop window sign 27 Actor Estrada 28 Legal 29 Allen & McGraw 30 Imperative; required 31 Lasso's loop 33 Custard with a caramel glaze 34 "Put a __ on it!"; cry of annoyance 36 No longer youthful 38 Comforting 39 Wine bottle topper 41 Cheek coloring 42 Bamboo-eating critters 44 Schumer & Grassley 45 Refuse entry to 47 Soup server's need 48 Earth tone 49 Secluded recess 50 __ more; again 53 Declines 54 TV's "Empty __" 56 Actress Leoni 57 Polish off 59 Part of today's date: abbr.

Wander Words answers: December 4, 2019

Category: Awesome Alliteration Answer: TRIEDANDTRUE (Tried and True) Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2)