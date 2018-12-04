Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 5, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 05, 2018 Updated : December 05, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 5, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 5, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 5, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 European range
5 Cookware
9 Clerical error
13 Concerns
15 Elevator
16 Stack
17 "Trick or __!"
18 Make less severe
20 Houston or Elliott
21 Boxing great
23 Beatty or Buffett
24 Carrying a gun
26 Jolson & Roker
27 Leftover bits
29 Cruel; barbarous
32 Word following potato or chocolate
33 Babble
35 Bee's follower
37 Martial __; judo, karate, etc.
38 Harness straps
39 Hee-haw
40 Ms. Farrow
41 Daytime serials
42 Piece of garlic
43 Inclines
45 Felt about blindly
46 Cry from the flock
47 Material to be kneaded
48 Sudden
51 FedEx rival
52 Cereal grain
55 Two-cup item
58 Piece of furniture
60 "Penny __"; Beatles song
61 Tack
62 __ down; loses weight
63 Breakfast order
64 Periodontist's focus
65 Final


DOWN 
1 Play divisions
2 Dr. Zhivago's love
3 Occurring before the wedding
4 Yellow, Red, Black or Dead
5 Kilt pattern
6 Feel sick
7 Org. for Bills and Browns
8 James and Rod  
9 Diabetes symptom
10 Period of time
11 Cracker spread
12 Remove the lid from
14 50¢ purchases
19 Hold in high regard
22 French article
25 Knocks
27 Ponzi scheme
28 Christie or Rock
29 Prohibits
30 Fear of heights
31 Sailor's time off
33 Green vegetables
34 Napper __ Van Winkle
36 Watched
38 Turning
39 Personal web page
41 Clothing fasteners
42 Pie bottoms
44 Mistreats
45 Reagan's party, for short
47 Sword fights
48 Qualified
49 Toot one's own horn
50 Pealed
53 Poor box donation
54 Trial run
56 Toulouse water
57 Curved edge
59 Laundry soap

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 5, 2018

Category: Film
Answer: SORRYTOBOTHERYOU (Sorry to Bother You)
Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: FilmAnswer: SORRYTOBOTHERYOU (Sorry to Bother You)Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3)



 


 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    




      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries