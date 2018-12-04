Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 5, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 5, 2018.

ACROSS 1 European range 5 Cookware 9 Clerical error 13 Concerns 15 Elevator 16 Stack 17 "Trick or __!" 18 Make less severe 20 Houston or Elliott 21 Boxing great 23 Beatty or Buffett 24 Carrying a gun 26 Jolson & Roker 27 Leftover bits 29 Cruel; barbarous 32 Word following potato or chocolate 33 Babble 35 Bee's follower 37 Martial __; judo, karate, etc. 38 Harness straps 39 Hee-haw 40 Ms. Farrow 41 Daytime serials 42 Piece of garlic 43 Inclines 45 Felt about blindly 46 Cry from the flock 47 Material to be kneaded 48 Sudden 51 FedEx rival 52 Cereal grain 55 Two-cup item 58 Piece of furniture 60 "Penny __"; Beatles song 61 Tack 62 __ down; loses weight 63 Breakfast order 64 Periodontist's focus 65 Final

DOWN 1 Play divisions 2 Dr. Zhivago's love 3 Occurring before the wedding 4 Yellow, Red, Black or Dead 5 Kilt pattern 6 Feel sick 7 Org. for Bills and Browns 8 James and Rod 9 Diabetes symptom 10 Period of time 11 Cracker spread 12 Remove the lid from 14 50¢ purchases 19 Hold in high regard 22 French article 25 Knocks 27 Ponzi scheme 28 Christie or Rock 29 Prohibits 30 Fear of heights 31 Sailor's time off 33 Green vegetables 34 Napper __ Van Winkle 36 Watched 38 Turning 39 Personal web page 41 Clothing fasteners 42 Pie bottoms 44 Mistreats 45 Reagan's party, for short 47 Sword fights 48 Qualified 49 Toot one's own horn 50 Pealed 53 Poor box donation 54 Trial run 56 Toulouse water 57 Curved edge 59 Laundry soap

Wander Words answers: December 5, 2018

Category: Film Answer: SORRYTOBOTHERYOU (Sorry to Bother You) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3)