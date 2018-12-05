Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 6, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 06, 2018 Updated : December 06, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 6, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 6, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 6, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Lasso
5 __ Wayans
10 Word in some high school names
14 Singles
15 Actress Durance
16 Outdoor feast
17 __ the fool; behaves stupidly
18 Timid mama's boy
20 Encountered
21 Gigantic
22 __ at; alludes to
23 Up in arms
25 Summer cooler
26 Soothe; make peaceful
28 Long-time host of "The Tonight Show"
31 In the air
32 Neckwear
34 11/11 honoree
36 Bench board
37 Ice skate's feature
38 Uncovered
39 Command to Fido
40 Rowing teams
41 Soothing ointment
42 Shun
44 Bugs
45 Lay down the __; give orders
46 Short-lived
47 Despise
50 Cry
51 To and __
54 Hairdresser
57 "The __ Piper of Hamelin"
58 Come to shore
59 __-cotta; patio pot clay
60 Like eclairs
61 Nervous
62 Grains planted
63 Kennedy & Cruz


DOWN 
1 Meander
2 In the past
3 Undergarments
4 Feminine ending
5 Barney Fife's title
6 In __; furious
7 "Your guess is as good as __"
8 Fall month: abbr.
9 Certain vote
10 Flatlands
11 Wreak havoc on
12 Vane direction
13 __ up with; tolerates
19 Dock
21 Sword handle
24 Fissure; split
25 Price to ride
26 Go by
27 TV's "Kate & __"
28 Womanizers
29 Place for Trump's desk
30 Bold; brash
32 Murdered
33 Crow's comment
35 Golf shop purchase
37 Make tea
38 Source of woe
40 Diagram
41 Make a tiny cut
43 Weather forecast
44 Stadiums
46 Facial hair
47 Up to the task
48 Rosary piece
49 "__ in there"; encouraging phrase
50 Telegram
52 Donna of old TV
53 Chances
55 "__ a Small World"
56 Average grade
57 Peach stone

Wander Words answers: December 6, 2018

Category: Famous Voices
Answer: KEVINCONROYASBATMAN (Kevin Conroy as Batman)
Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Famous Voices Answer: KEVINCONROYASBATMAN (Kevin Conroy as Batman) Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1)

 


 


 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    




      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries