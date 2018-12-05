Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 6, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 6, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Lasso 5 __ Wayans 10 Word in some high school names 14 Singles 15 Actress Durance 16 Outdoor feast 17 __ the fool; behaves stupidly 18 Timid mama's boy 20 Encountered 21 Gigantic 22 __ at; alludes to 23 Up in arms 25 Summer cooler 26 Soothe; make peaceful 28 Long-time host of "The Tonight Show" 31 In the air 32 Neckwear 34 11/11 honoree 36 Bench board 37 Ice skate's feature 38 Uncovered 39 Command to Fido 40 Rowing teams 41 Soothing ointment 42 Shun 44 Bugs 45 Lay down the __; give orders 46 Short-lived 47 Despise 50 Cry 51 To and __ 54 Hairdresser 57 "The __ Piper of Hamelin" 58 Come to shore 59 __-cotta; patio pot clay 60 Like eclairs 61 Nervous 62 Grains planted 63 Kennedy & Cruz

DOWN 1 Meander 2 In the past 3 Undergarments 4 Feminine ending 5 Barney Fife's title 6 In __; furious 7 "Your guess is as good as __" 8 Fall month: abbr. 9 Certain vote 10 Flatlands 11 Wreak havoc on 12 Vane direction 13 __ up with; tolerates 19 Dock 21 Sword handle 24 Fissure; split 25 Price to ride 26 Go by 27 TV's "Kate & __" 28 Womanizers 29 Place for Trump's desk 30 Bold; brash 32 Murdered 33 Crow's comment 35 Golf shop purchase 37 Make tea 38 Source of woe 40 Diagram 41 Make a tiny cut 43 Weather forecast 44 Stadiums 46 Facial hair 47 Up to the task 48 Rosary piece 49 "__ in there"; encouraging phrase 50 Telegram 52 Donna of old TV 53 Chances 55 "__ a Small World" 56 Average grade 57 Peach stone

Wander Words answers: December 6, 2018

Category: Famous Voices Answer: KEVINCONROYASBATMAN (Kevin Conroy as Batman) Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1)