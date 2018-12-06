Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 7, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 7, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Present topper 4 "…No,it isn't very pretty what __ without pity can do" 9 Foot part 13 Forbids entry to 15 Shakespearean lover 16 __ smoothies; healthy shakes 17 Study all night 18 '60s dance craze 19 Eiffel Tower's composition 20 Accompaniment for meatballs 22 Pharmacy orders, for short 23 Unpleasant 24 White lie 26 Portion of bacon 29 Ideal examples 34 Firepit residue 35 Airline prices 36 Inventor Whitney 37 Unfair slant 38 Became furious 39 Trot or canter 40 __-mouth; speak ill of 41 Toast topper 42 __ Barbara, CA 43 Like ornamental fruit 45 Bug 46 Not long __; recently 47 Mouse's downfall 48 Reach across 51 Steadfast; tried-and-true 56 Hired vehicle 57 Racket 58 Tide type 60 Makes fun of 61 Target board projectiles 62 Actor Kaplan 63 Big party 64 __ music; unbound pages 65 Q-U connection

DOWN 1 British TV channel 2 "He doesn't have both __ in the water" 3 Envelop 4 Godfrey or Ashe 5 Pisa attraction 6 Leave out 7 Word before Indies or Virginia 8 Informed 9 With hands on hips 10 Unusual 11 Clumsy fellow 12 Cluckers 14 Crushes violently 21 __ without saying; is obvious 25 "__ a Wonderful Life" 26 Synagogue leader 27 Thai or Chinese 28 Window covering 29 Bird with a large hooked beak 30 Hunted animal 31 Signified 32 Cream of the crop 33 Stringed instrument 35 Leaf-dropping season 38 Recovers from a setback 39 Struggling to breathe 41 Lively dance 42 Barking marine mammal 44 Breakfast pastry 45 Man of the cloth 47 Single bite 48 Pierce 49 One of the Three Bears 50 Sharp tools 52 Early boatbuilder 53 Blaze 54 Within reach 55 Yakety-yaks 59 Teacher's favorite

Wander Words answers: December 7, 2018

Category: Famous Voices Answer: GILBERTGOTTFRIEDASIAGO (Gilbert Gottfried as Iago) Path: (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (5, 0), (5, 1), (5, 2)