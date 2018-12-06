Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 7, 2018

Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 07, 2018
ACROSS
1 Present topper
4 "…No,it isn't very pretty what __ without pity can do"
9 Foot part
13 Forbids entry to
15 Shakespearean lover
16 __ smoothies; healthy shakes
17 Study all night
18 '60s dance craze
19 Eiffel Tower's composition
20 Accompaniment for meatballs
22 Pharmacy orders, for short
23 Unpleasant
24 White lie
26 Portion of bacon
29 Ideal examples
34 Firepit residue
35 Airline prices
36 Inventor Whitney
37 Unfair slant
38 Became furious
39 Trot or canter
40 __-mouth; speak ill of
41 Toast topper
42 __ Barbara, CA
43 Like ornamental fruit
45 Bug
46 Not long __; recently
47 Mouse's downfall
48 Reach across
51 Steadfast; tried-and-true
56 Hired vehicle
57 Racket
58 Tide type
60 Makes fun of
61 Target board projectiles
62 Actor Kaplan
63 Big party
64 __ music; unbound pages
65 Q-U connection



DOWN 
1 British TV channel
2 "He doesn't have both __ in the water" 
3 Envelop
4 Godfrey or Ashe
5 Pisa attraction
6 Leave out
7 Word before Indies or Virginia
8 Informed
9 With hands on hips
10 Unusual
11 Clumsy fellow
12 Cluckers
14 Crushes violently
21 __ without saying; is obvious
25 "__ a Wonderful Life"
26 Synagogue leader
27 Thai or Chinese
28 Window covering
29 Bird with a large hooked beak
30 Hunted animal
31 Signified
32 Cream of the crop
33 Stringed instrument
35 Leaf-dropping season
38 Recovers from a setback
39 Struggling to breathe
41 Lively dance
42 Barking marine mammal
44 Breakfast pastry
45 Man of the cloth
47 Single bite
48 Pierce
49 One of the Three Bears
50 Sharp tools
52 Early boatbuilder
53 Blaze
54 Within reach
55 Yakety-yaks
59 Teacher's favorite

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 7, 2018

Category: Famous Voices
Answer: GILBERTGOTTFRIEDASIAGO (Gilbert Gottfried as Iago)
Path: (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (5, 0), (5, 1), (5, 2)

