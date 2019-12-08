Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 9, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 9, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Infant's bed 5 "Get lost!" 9 Clumsy oaf 13 Type of eclipse 15 Lion's den 16 __ in on; advance toward a target 17 __ drop of a hat; instantly 18 Kid's spending money 20 Letter for Socrates 21 "__! Goes the Weasel" 23 "Away in a __, no crib for His bed…" 24 __ and groans; complains 26 Colossal 27 Minor facts & details 29 JFK's dad 32 "Easy __"; Fonda/Hopper/Nicholson film 33 Not tactful 35 __ after; chase 37 As sturdy __ oak 38 Wedding party member 39 Capitol roof 40 Kitten or canary 41 Air freshener brand 42 Divans 43 Brought up, as kids 45 Pour oil on, as during a rite 46 Prefix for fit or place 47 Cricket or soccer 48 Stone wall builders 51 Suffix for musket or puppet 52 Needless hubbub 55 Too faint to be heard 58 Declined 60 Kellogg's __ Flakes 61 Breakfast __; eating area 62 Coleslaw, for one 63 Go out of 64 Practical jokes 65 Skelton & Buttons

DOWN 1 __ of thunder; storm sound 2 Furrows 3 Frighten; daunt 4 Scrooge's comment 5 Strikes with an open hand 6 Coolidge, to friends 7 Be in poor health 8 Brass instrument 9 Transform 10 Word before Island or division 11 __ more; a second time 12 Forest animal 14 Mend 19 Midriff 22 __ roll; winning & winning 25 Kitchen appliance 27 Mouse catcher 28 Early __; one up at dawn 29 "Hey __"; Beatles song 30 Cost-effective 31 Mortal 33 Pitt or Garrett 34 Tupperware top 36 Home of twigs 38 Welcome boon 39 Entrance 41 Use a pepper mill 42 Night noises 44 Quantity 45 Primate 47 Tries to find 48 Household pests 49 As dumb as __ 50 New Delhi dress 53 Deceased 54 Bookie's concern 56 Deadly squeezer 57 Piece of wood 59 Forbid entry to

Wander Words answers: December 9, 2019

Category: TV Show Answer: COMMUNITY (Community) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)