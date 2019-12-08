Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 9, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : December 09, 2019 Updated : December 09, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 9, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Infant's bed
5 "Get lost!"
9 Clumsy oaf
13 Type of eclipse
15 Lion's den
16 __ in on; advance toward a target
17 __ drop of a hat; instantly
18 Kid's spending money
20 Letter for Socrates
21 "__! Goes the Weasel"
23 "Away in a __, no crib for His bed…"
24 __ and groans; complains
26 Colossal
27 Minor facts & details
29 JFK's dad
32 "Easy __"; Fonda/Hopper/Nicholson film
33 Not tactful
35 __ after; chase
37 As sturdy __ oak
38 Wedding party member
39 Capitol roof
40 Kitten or canary
41 Air freshener brand
42 Divans
43 Brought up, as kids
45 Pour oil on, as during a rite
46 Prefix for fit or place
47 Cricket or soccer
48 Stone wall builders
51 Suffix for musket or puppet
52 Needless hubbub
55 Too faint to be heard
58 Declined
60 Kellogg's __ Flakes
61 Breakfast __; eating area
62 Coleslaw, for one
63 Go out of
64 Practical jokes
65 Skelton & Buttons


DOWN 
1 __ of thunder; storm sound
2 Furrows
3 Frighten; daunt
4 Scrooge's comment
5 Strikes with an open hand
6 Coolidge, to friends
7 Be in poor health
8 Brass instrument
9 Transform
10 Word before Island or division
11 __ more; a second time
12 Forest animal
14 Mend
19 Midriff
22 __ roll; winning & winning
25 Kitchen appliance
27 Mouse catcher
28 Early __; one up at dawn
29 "Hey __"; Beatles song
30 Cost-effective
31 Mortal
33 Pitt or Garrett
34 Tupperware top
36 Home of twigs
38 Welcome boon
39 Entrance
41 Use a pepper mill
42 Night noises
44 Quantity
45 Primate
47 Tries to find
48 Household pests
49 As dumb as __
50 New Delhi dress
53 Deceased
54 Bookie's concern
56 Deadly squeezer
57 Piece of wood
59 Forbid entry to

 

Wander Words answers: December 9, 2019

Category: TV Show Answer: COMMUNITY (Community) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

