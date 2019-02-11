Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 12, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 12, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Cruise, for one 4 Sharp weapon 9 Snout 13 Surrounded by 15 Capital city in Asia 16 Hideous 17 Candy __; Christmas sweet 18 Peruvian Indians 19 Cypress or hemlock 20 Some newspaper employees 22 Kitten cries 23 Grooves 24 Spanish cheer 26 Valuables 29 Western Union message of old 34 Cheese variety 35 Barber's offering 36 Bill denomination 37 Rushes 38 Self-confidence 39 Pulls hard 40 CD followers 41 __ runner; one most likely to win 42 Ditties 43 Embezzling 45 __ ever; seldom 46 Mai tai ingredient 47 Ailing 48 Caramel-topped custard 51 Necessary 56 Theater section 57 Legally binding 58 Dick & Jane's dog 60 Flabbergasts 61 Staring 62 In this place 63 Kennedy & Knight 64 Procrastinator's word 65 JFK's predecessor

DOWN 1 Tic __; breath mint 2 Poet Khayyam 3 Dig for ore 4 Jerseys & blouses 5 Desires 6 In the past 7 Laugh loudly 8 Melt 9 Eggnog spice 10 Villain 11 Killed 12 Watches 14 Sadden 21 Pitcher's delights 25 Actress Jamie __ Curtis 26 Lent-opening distribution 27 Very fast 28 Military attack 29 "A mind is a terrible __ to waste" 30 Vane direction 31 Circular 32 California athlete 33 Unkempt 35 In just a bit 38 Prehistoric 39 Like folks from Ankara 41 Reason to call in sick 42 Diplomacy 44 Actor James __ 45 Impede; hamper 47 Grab 48 Apartment 49 Actor Rob __ 50 Elderly 52 Long story 53 Mini blind piece 54 Imitated 55 Title for Tennyson 59 Ball holder

Wander Words answers: February 12, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: MARIANORIVERA (Mariano Rivera) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4)