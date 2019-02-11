Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 12, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 12, 2019 Updated : February 12, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 12, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 12, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 12, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

ACROSS
1 Cruise, for one
4 Sharp weapon
9 Snout
13 Surrounded by
15 Capital city in Asia
16 Hideous
17 Candy __; Christmas sweet
18 Peruvian Indians
19 Cypress or hemlock
20 Some newspaper employees
22 Kitten cries
23 Grooves
24 Spanish cheer
26 Valuables
29 Western Union message of old
34 Cheese variety
35 Barber's offering
36 Bill denomination
37 Rushes
38 Self-confidence
39 Pulls hard
40 CD followers
41 __ runner; one most likely to win
42 Ditties
43 Embezzling
45 __ ever; seldom
46 Mai tai ingredient
47 Ailing
48 Caramel-topped custard
51 Necessary
56 Theater section
57 Legally binding
58 Dick & Jane's dog
60 Flabbergasts
61 Staring
62 In this place
63 Kennedy & Knight
64 Procrastinator's word
65 JFK's predecessor




DOWN 
1 Tic __; breath mint
2 Poet Khayyam
3 Dig for ore
4 Jerseys & blouses
5 Desires
6 In the past
7 Laugh loudly
8 Melt
9 Eggnog spice
10 Villain
11 Killed
12 Watches
14 Sadden
21 Pitcher's delights
25 Actress Jamie __ Curtis
26 Lent-opening distribution
27 Very fast
28 Military attack
29 "A mind is a terrible __ to waste"
30 Vane direction
31 Circular
32 California athlete
33 Unkempt
35 In just a bit
38 Prehistoric
39 Like folks from Ankara
41 Reason to call in sick
42 Diplomacy
44 Actor James __
45 Impede; hamper
47 Grab
48 Apartment
49 Actor Rob __
50 Elderly
52 Long story
53 Mini blind piece
54 Imitated
55 Title for Tennyson
59 Ball holder

 

 

 

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

Wander Words answers: February 12, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: MARIANORIVERA (Mariano Rivera)
Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4)

Wander Words answer: Category: Athlete Answer: MARIANORIVERA (Mariano Rivera) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4)





 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries