Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 13, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 13, 2019 Updated : February 13, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 13, 2019.

ACROSS
1 On the __ with; not speaking to
5 Slightly open
9 Black bird
13 Plant pest
15 White fish
16 Vesuvius' output
17 Steed
18 Walked unsteadily
20 Family card game
21 Behold
23 Revolutionary rider Paul
24 Damp
26 Very late bedtime
27 Zsa Zsa & Eva
29 __ Rico
32 Wed secretly
33 Saves
35 Wheel center
37 Feel the loss of
38 Does an usher's job
39 Crumbly cheese
40 __ pants; Jean-Claude Killy's attire
41 Arial & Times New Roman
42 Female animals
43 Personal writings
45 Baffling questions
46 "…a miner, forty-niner, and __ daughter, Clementine…" 
47 Fraternity letter
48 Hut near a swimming pool
51 "__ Lazy River"
52 Truman's predecessor, for short
55 Topples
58 Numerical comparison
60 Follow orders
61 Outer garment
62 Mattress pad covering
63 Likelihood
64 Nervous
65 __ and crafts





DOWN 
1 Where 2/3 of Hawaiians live
2 "Once __ a time…"
3 Clot in a blood vessel
4 Malia, to Sasha
5 Thing worth having
6 __ down; make a note of
7 Chicken __ king
8 Reassembles the ranks
9 Ingenious
10 Seldom seen
11 Finished; done
12 Get one's feet wet
14 Hope to get
19 Autry & Kelly
22 Curvy letter
25 Klutz's word
27 Diamonds & rubies
28 Similar
29 Animals in the house
30 From then on
31 External
33 Griffey Sr. & Griffey Jr.
34 Break a fast
36 Lowest singing voice
38 Teriyaki marinade
39 Quick
41 Pass out
42 Back teeth
44 Shattered glass fragments
45 Get-up-and-go
47 Singer Springfield
48 Singer Perry
49 Enthusiastic
50 Be flexible
53 Count calories
54 Decays
56 Slender stick
57 Henpeck
59 __ moment; instant of realization

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: February 13, 2019

Category: Director
Answer: GUILLERMODELTORO (Guillermo del Toro)
Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)

