Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 13, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 13, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 On the __ with; not speaking to 5 Slightly open 9 Black bird 13 Plant pest 15 White fish 16 Vesuvius' output 17 Steed 18 Walked unsteadily 20 Family card game 21 Behold 23 Revolutionary rider Paul 24 Damp 26 Very late bedtime 27 Zsa Zsa & Eva 29 __ Rico 32 Wed secretly 33 Saves 35 Wheel center 37 Feel the loss of 38 Does an usher's job 39 Crumbly cheese 40 __ pants; Jean-Claude Killy's attire 41 Arial & Times New Roman 42 Female animals 43 Personal writings 45 Baffling questions 46 "…a miner, forty-niner, and __ daughter, Clementine…" 47 Fraternity letter 48 Hut near a swimming pool 51 "__ Lazy River" 52 Truman's predecessor, for short 55 Topples 58 Numerical comparison 60 Follow orders 61 Outer garment 62 Mattress pad covering 63 Likelihood 64 Nervous 65 __ and crafts

DOWN 1 Where 2/3 of Hawaiians live 2 "Once __ a time…" 3 Clot in a blood vessel 4 Malia, to Sasha 5 Thing worth having 6 __ down; make a note of 7 Chicken __ king 8 Reassembles the ranks 9 Ingenious 10 Seldom seen 11 Finished; done 12 Get one's feet wet 14 Hope to get 19 Autry & Kelly 22 Curvy letter 25 Klutz's word 27 Diamonds & rubies 28 Similar 29 Animals in the house 30 From then on 31 External 33 Griffey Sr. & Griffey Jr. 34 Break a fast 36 Lowest singing voice 38 Teriyaki marinade 39 Quick 41 Pass out 42 Back teeth 44 Shattered glass fragments 45 Get-up-and-go 47 Singer Springfield 48 Singer Perry 49 Enthusiastic 50 Be flexible 53 Count calories 54 Decays 56 Slender stick 57 Henpeck 59 __ moment; instant of realization

Wander Words answers: February 13, 2019

Category: Director Answer: GUILLERMODELTORO (Guillermo del Toro) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)