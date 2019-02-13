Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 14, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 14, 2019.

ACROSS 1 In a __; pouting 5 Biblical whale's lunch 10 Ax handle 14 Zero 15 Overdo the role 16 Bogeyman 17 __ more; again 18 Far-reaching 20 Startling word 21 11/11 honorees 22 Griffith & García 23 Some women's shoes 25 Go quickly 26 Singer Britney 28 Like unexpressed anger 31 Linger 32 Short-tailed weasel 34 Capture 36 Stein beverages 37 Transparent 38 Alpha's follower 39 Big __; London landmark 40 Sparkle 41 Medium-sized dog 42 Gawked 44 Go by, as time 45 Argument 46 Terre __, IN 47 Dome-shaped home 50 Go out with 51 Major TV network 54 Cause severe & lasting anguish 57 Ladder rung 58 Fires, slangily 59 NASCAR driver 60 German man's title 61 __ Park, NY; FDR's hometown 62 __ over; faints 63 Uneasy

DOWN 1 Holier-than-thou person 2 Forbidden item 3 Speaking deliriously 4 20th letter 5 Gems 6 Fails to include 7 __ off; falls asleep 8 Suffix for consider or compassion 9 "For __ a jolly good fellow…" 10 Stinging insect 11 Grew gray 12 Become worn at the edges 13 Turner & Danson 19 "__ Your Wagon"; Broadway musical 21 Quite 24 Dumbo's "wings" 25 Listen 26 Puncture 27 Loses color 28 "Trees" or "The Road Not Taken" 29 Surprising 30 Cracker spreads 32 Lean-to 33 Soothing drink 35 Unclothed 37 Murdered 38 Yacht or tug 40 Wedding party member 41 Miserable 43 Stir up 44 Diners 46 Eye color 47 Uncomfortable skin sensation 48 Elephant's color 49 Come to shore 50 Numbered cubes 52 Titanic's downfall 53 Lively 55 Actress Joan Van __ 56 Edison's monogram 57 "Murder, __ Wrote"

Wander Words answers: February 14, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: EYESWIDESHUTTERISLAND (Eyes Wide Shutter Island) Path: (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1)