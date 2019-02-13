Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 14, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 14, 2019 Updated : February 14, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 14, 2019.

ACROSS
1 In a __; pouting
5 Biblical whale's lunch
10 Ax handle
14 Zero
15 Overdo the role
16 Bogeyman
17 __ more; again
18 Far-reaching
20 Startling word
21 11/11 honorees
22 Griffith & García
23 Some women's shoes
25 Go quickly
26 Singer Britney
28 Like unexpressed anger
31 Linger
32 Short-tailed weasel
34 Capture
36 Stein beverages
37 Transparent
38 Alpha's follower
39 Big __; London landmark
40 Sparkle
41 Medium-sized dog
42 Gawked
44 Go by, as time
45 Argument
46 Terre __, IN
47 Dome-shaped home
50 Go out with
51 Major TV network
54 Cause severe & lasting anguish
57 Ladder rung
58 Fires, slangily
59 NASCAR driver
60 German man's title
61 __ Park, NY; FDR's hometown
62 __ over; faints
63 Uneasy





DOWN 
1 Holier-than-thou person
2 Forbidden item
3 Speaking deliriously
4 20th letter
5 Gems
6 Fails to include
7 __ off; falls asleep
8 Suffix for consider or compassion
9 "For __ a jolly good fellow…"
10 Stinging insect
11 Grew gray
12 Become worn at the edges
13 Turner & Danson
19 "__ Your Wagon"; Broadway musical
21 Quite
24 Dumbo's "wings"
25 Listen
26 Puncture
27 Loses color
28 "Trees" or "The Road Not Taken"
29 Surprising
30 Cracker spreads
32 Lean-to
33 Soothing drink
35 Unclothed
37 Murdered
38 Yacht or tug
40 Wedding party member
41 Miserable
43 Stir up
44 Diners
46 Eye color
47 Uncomfortable skin sensation
48 Elephant's color
49 Come to shore
50 Numbered cubes
52 Titanic's downfall
53 Lively
55 Actress Joan Van __
56 Edison's monogram
57 "Murder, __ Wrote"

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: February 14, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: EYESWIDESHUTTERISLAND (Eyes Wide Shutter Island)
Path: (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1)

