Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 21, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 21, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Speedometer letters 4 Underneath 9 Run-in 13 Pore over 15 Popeye's love 16 Additionally 17 Rescue 18 Judge's mallet 19 Deadly creatures 20 La-Z-Boys 22 __ up; confesses 23 Committed perjury 24 Weather forecast 26 Indian & Arctic 29 Short negligee 34 Dangerous fish 35 Court event 36 Lowe or Estes 37 Didn't __ for; disliked 38 Grieve 39 City in Texas 40 Toward a ship's stern 41 City in England 42 Hell's ruler 43 Practice 45 Scarcely 46 CBS competitor 47 Part of the leg 48 Hopping insect 51 Crucial 56 Sandy soil 57 Banquet 58 Derriere 60 Monster 61 Bring together 62 __ other; one another 63 No longer sick 64 Of the moon 65 Fight result, for short

DOWN 1 Married woman, for short 2 "…and a partridge in a __ tree" 3 "__ I got news for you!" 4 Namesakes of Bacall's love 5 African antelope 6 "__ and Let Die"; 007 film 7 Take __; assume control 8 Cardiff resident 9 Wooden shoes 10 Farm machine 11 As strong __ ox 12 Throw 14 State openly 21 Piece of a chain 25 Wesson product 26 Boxer De La Hoya 27 Rub enough to make sore 28 One of the planets 29 Vulgar 30 Broadcasts 31 Give a speech 32 __ yokel; small-town resident 33 Blackish wood 35 Ballerina's support 38 Compassionate 39 Armed conflict 41 Scientist's workplace 42 __ and pepper 44 Tooth coating 45 Exchange goods 47 __ Rica 48 Move along smoothly 49 Theater box 50 British noble 52 List of dishes 53 Agony 54 __ as a pin 55 __ on; attach to 59 Fraternity letter

Wander Words answers: February 21, 2019

Category: Film Answer: WHOFRAMEDROGERRABBIT (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)