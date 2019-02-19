Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 21, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 21, 2019 Updated : February 21, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 21, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 21, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 21, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

ACROSS
1 Speedometer letters
4 Underneath
9 Run-in
13 Pore over
15 Popeye's love
16 Additionally
17 Rescue
18 Judge's mallet
19 Deadly creatures
20 La-Z-Boys
22 __ up; confesses
23 Committed perjury
24 Weather forecast
26 Indian & Arctic
29 Short negligee
34 Dangerous fish
35 Court event
36 Lowe or Estes
37 Didn't __ for; disliked
38 Grieve
39 City in Texas
40 Toward a ship's stern
41 City in England
42 Hell's ruler
43 Practice
45 Scarcely
46 CBS competitor
47 Part of the leg
48 Hopping insect
51 Crucial
56 Sandy soil
57 Banquet
58 Derriere
60 Monster
61 Bring together
62 __ other; one another
63 No longer sick
64 Of the moon
65 Fight result, for short


DOWN 
1 Married woman, for short
2 "…and a partridge in a __ tree"
3 "__ I got news for you!"
4 Namesakes of Bacall's love
5 African antelope
6 "__ and Let Die"; 007 film
7 Take __; assume control
8 Cardiff resident
9 Wooden shoes
10 Farm machine
11 As strong __ ox
12 Throw
14 State openly
21 Piece of a chain
25 Wesson product
26 Boxer De La Hoya
27 Rub enough to make sore
28 One of the planets
29 Vulgar
30 Broadcasts
31 Give a speech
32 __ yokel; small-town resident
33 Blackish wood
35 Ballerina's support
38 Compassionate
39 Armed conflict
41 Scientist's workplace
42 __ and pepper
44 Tooth coating
45 Exchange goods
47 __ Rica
48 Move along smoothly
49 Theater box
50 British noble
52 List of dishes
53 Agony
54 __ as a pin
55 __ on; attach to
59 Fraternity letter

 

 

 

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

Wander Words answers: February 21, 2019

Category: Film
Answer: WHOFRAMEDROGERRABBIT (Who Framed Roger Rabbit)
Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)

Wander Words answer:Category: Film Answer: WHOFRAMEDROGERRABBIT (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)





 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries