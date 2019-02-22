Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 22, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle?

ACROSS 1 Obey 5 Exhibit 9 Not at all ruddy 13 Wear away 15 Juicy fruit 16 "Queen for __" of old TV 17 Immigrates 18 Weave together 20 __ rampage; rushing wildly about 21 Corolla or Civic 23 __ up; joined forces 24 Weight revealer 26 Popular pet 27 Summarizes 29 Tears to bits 32 Came up 33 Tribal pole 35 Corncob 37 Flying insect 38 __ up; accumulated 39 Primary color 40 Greek letter 41 Wool bearer 42 Bit of a jigsaw puzzle 43 Spring celebration 45 Came in second 46 Split __ soup 47 Fight like a knight 48 Reverberates 51 Commercials 52 "Much __ About Nothing" 55 Quack 58 Flowed back 60 Metal corrosion 61 Slangy refusal 62 Dinner course 63 Thurman & others 64 Golf shop purchase 65 Cincinnati team

DOWN 1 Short note 2 Magnet material 3 Canadian province 4 Ike's monogram 5 Steeple 6 Female bird 7 Cereal grain 8 Miserable 9 Roof of the mouth 10 Actor Sandler 11 Mantilla fabric 12 Open-__; watchful 14 Flee 19 Provide with fresh weapons 22 Gore & his dad 25 Money 27 Skateboarder's incline 28 Uneven 29 Staircase piece 30 Tasty 31 Spaghetti topper 33 Bleachers level 34 Bullring cheer 36 Woodwind instrument 38 Game bird 39 Unfair slant 41 Iron alloy 42 Adders' signs 44 Soccer & softball 45 Group of whales 47 Seymour & Pauley 48 Neutral color 49 Buddy 50 __ crush on; is smitten with 53 Deceased 54 Likelihood 56 Part of a sock 57 As hairy as an __ 59 Saloon

Wander Words answers: February 22, 2019

Category: Category: Film Fusion Answer: JURASSICPARKSANDRECREATION (Jurassic Parks and Recreation) Path: (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (5, 3), (5, 2), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (4, 0)