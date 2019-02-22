Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 22, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 22, 2019 Updated : February 22, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 22, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Obey
5 Exhibit
9 Not at all ruddy
13 Wear away
15 Juicy fruit
16 "Queen for __" of old TV
17 Immigrates
18 Weave together
20 __ rampage; rushing wildly about
21 Corolla or Civic
23 __ up; joined forces
24 Weight revealer
26 Popular pet
27 Summarizes
29 Tears to bits
32 Came up
33 Tribal pole
35 Corncob
37 Flying insect
38 __ up; accumulated
39 Primary color
40 Greek letter
41 Wool bearer
42 Bit of a jigsaw puzzle
43 Spring celebration
45 Came in second
46 Split __ soup
47 Fight like a knight
48 Reverberates
51 Commercials
52 "Much __ About Nothing"
55 Quack
58 Flowed back
60 Metal corrosion
61 Slangy refusal
62 Dinner course
63 Thurman & others
64 Golf shop purchase
65 Cincinnati team


DOWN 
1 Short note
2 Magnet material
3 Canadian province
4 Ike's monogram
5 Steeple
6 Female bird
7 Cereal grain
8 Miserable
9 Roof of the mouth
10 Actor Sandler
11 Mantilla fabric
12 Open-__; watchful
14 Flee
19 Provide with fresh weapons
22 Gore & his dad
25 Money
27 Skateboarder's incline
28 Uneven
29 Staircase piece
30 Tasty
31 Spaghetti topper
33 Bleachers level
34 Bullring cheer
36 Woodwind instrument
38 Game bird
39 Unfair slant
41 Iron alloy
42 Adders' signs
44 Soccer & softball
45 Group of whales
47 Seymour & Pauley
48 Neutral color
49 Buddy
50 __ crush on; is smitten with
53 Deceased
54 Likelihood
56 Part of a sock
57 As hairy as an __
59 Saloon

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: February 22, 2019

Category: Category: Film Fusion
Answer: JURASSICPARKSANDRECREATION (Jurassic Parks and Recreation)
Path: (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (5, 3), (5, 2), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (4, 0)

