Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 26, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Occupation 4 Throbbed painfully 9 Up in __; irate 13 Regrets 15 Transparent 16 Ooze out 17 Part of a wineglass 18 Rib 19 Scorch 20 Forte 22 Friendly nation 23 Plunder 24 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy. 26 1950s teen idol Frankie 29 Clear broth 34 Book leaves 35 Damp 36 Lamb's mother 37 Elderly 38 Cries 39 Window glass 40 Gallop 41 Bodies of water 42 Didn't throw away 43 Restrained with a rope 45 Foyt & Unser 46 Ending for harp or ball 47 Kimono fabric 48 Casual farewell 51 Helper 56 __-the-top; outrageous 57 Part of the face 58 Equipment 60 Perished 61 Rush forward suddenly 62 Apiece 63 Probability 64 Stopped 65 Boxing ref's decision

DOWN 1 Yrbk. section 2 Pitcher's delights 3 Toot the horn 4 "Lights, camera, __!" 5 Shoe bottom ridge 6 Make well 7 Vane direction 8 Actor Richard 9 Attack 10 Virginia __; lively dance 11 Lunch or dinner 12 Agile 14 Reeked 21 Pigeon cries 25 In just a __; soon 26 Take __; undo 27 Obscure; unclear 28 Insurance seller 29 Curtsied 30 Picasso's paints 31 Go away 32 Proprietor 33 Has to have 35 "__ hay while the sun shines" 38 Tiny sea creature with a hard shell 39 Parcel 41 Zodiac sign 42 Table seasoning 44 Stockpiles 45 Took a chance with 47 Prolonged attack 48 Commotion 49 Enthusiastic 50 __ off; angry 52 Have nothing to do with 53 __-off; going-away party 54 "Cool!" in past decades 55 __ on; attach 59 Letter from Greece

Wander Words answers: February 26, 2019

Category: Video Game Answer: GRANDTHEFTAUTO (Grand Theft Auto) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)