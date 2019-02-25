Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 26, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 26, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 26, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 26, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

 

ACROSS
1 Occupation
4 Throbbed painfully
9 Up in __; irate
13 Regrets
15 Transparent
16 Ooze out
17 Part of a wineglass
18 Rib
19 Scorch
20 Forte
22 Friendly nation
23 Plunder
24 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.
26 1950s teen idol Frankie
29 Clear broth
34 Book leaves
35 Damp
36 Lamb's mother
37 Elderly
38 Cries
39 Window glass
40 Gallop
41 Bodies of water
42 Didn't throw away
43 Restrained with a rope
45 Foyt & Unser
46 Ending for harp or ball
47 Kimono fabric
48 Casual farewell
51 Helper
56 __-the-top; outrageous
57 Part of the face
58 Equipment
60 Perished
61 Rush forward suddenly
62 Apiece
63 Probability
64 Stopped
65 Boxing ref's decision




DOWN 
1 Yrbk. section
2 Pitcher's delights
3 Toot the horn
4 "Lights, camera, __!"
5 Shoe bottom ridge
6 Make well
7 Vane direction
8 Actor Richard
9 Attack
10 Virginia __; lively dance
11 Lunch or dinner
12 Agile
14 Reeked
21 Pigeon cries
25 In just a __; soon
26 Take __; undo
27 Obscure; unclear
28 Insurance seller
29 Curtsied
30 Picasso's paints
31 Go away
32 Proprietor
33 Has to have
35 "__ hay while the sun shines"
38 Tiny sea creature with a hard shell
39 Parcel
41 Zodiac sign
42 Table seasoning
44 Stockpiles
45 Took a chance with
47 Prolonged attack
48 Commotion
49 Enthusiastic
50 __ off; angry
52 Have nothing to do with
53 __-off; going-away party
54 "Cool!" in past decades
55 __ on; attach
59 Letter from Greece

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: February 26, 2019

Category: Video Game
Answer: GRANDTHEFTAUTO (Grand Theft Auto)
Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)

Wander Words answer:Category: Video Game Answer: GRANDTHEFTAUTO (Grand Theft Auto) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)





 
		


		
