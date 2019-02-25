Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 27, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 27, 2019 Updated : February 27, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 27, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Gullible fools
5 Laurel or Musial
9 Not quite closed
13 TV's "Green __"
15 "Mary __ little lamb…"
16 Easy stride
17 Simple ghost costume
18 Still pristine
20 Black or Baltic
21 Word attached to meal or cake
23 Noises
24 Plant parts
26 Location of the ossicles
27 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag
29 Least wacky
32 Cures
33 Falkirk folks
35 Energy
37 Resorts
38 Glowed
39 Oliver's request
40 Holiday drink
41 __ around; bargain-hunts
42 __-cotta; patio pot clay
43 Save from peril
45 Babbles
46 Womanizer
47 Rings out
48 Leave high and dry
51 Possess
52 Skillet
55 Polite
58 Discontinue
60 Capable
61 Trick
62 Poe or Bergen
63 Ball holders
64 Have the lead role
65 __ packing; dismiss abruptly





DOWN 
1 Speak impudently
2 Throbbing pain
3 Set up in advance
4 Observe
5 Closes
6 Sunbather's reward
7 Commercials
8 Sicken
9 Charm; appeal
10 Bring together
11 Imitated
12 Cincinnati team
14 Bends down
19 Mortgages, e.g.
22 Feasted
25 Lubricates
27 Lower leg part
28 Singing voice
29 Family members
30 Where to find game scores
31 __ Haute, IN
33 Sneaker or clog
34 Police officer
36 Potpie ingredients
38 Trembles
39 Word attached to corn or oat
41 Meager
42 In a __; hypnotized
44 Frightens
45 Church seat
47 Baffling question
48 "Get lost!"
49 "__ or not to be…"
50 Bylaw
53 Straight __ arrow
54 Bookish fellow
56 Not at home
57 Neighbor of Mexico: abbr.
59 McMahon & Marinaro

Wander Words answers: February 27, 2019

Category: Actress
Answer: SCARLETTJOHANSSON (Scarlett Johansson)
Path: (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2)

