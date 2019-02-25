Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 27, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 27, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Gullible fools 5 Laurel or Musial 9 Not quite closed 13 TV's "Green __" 15 "Mary __ little lamb…" 16 Easy stride 17 Simple ghost costume 18 Still pristine 20 Black or Baltic 21 Word attached to meal or cake 23 Noises 24 Plant parts 26 Location of the ossicles 27 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag 29 Least wacky 32 Cures 33 Falkirk folks 35 Energy 37 Resorts 38 Glowed 39 Oliver's request 40 Holiday drink 41 __ around; bargain-hunts 42 __-cotta; patio pot clay 43 Save from peril 45 Babbles 46 Womanizer 47 Rings out 48 Leave high and dry 51 Possess 52 Skillet 55 Polite 58 Discontinue 60 Capable 61 Trick 62 Poe or Bergen 63 Ball holders 64 Have the lead role 65 __ packing; dismiss abruptly

DOWN 1 Speak impudently 2 Throbbing pain 3 Set up in advance 4 Observe 5 Closes 6 Sunbather's reward 7 Commercials 8 Sicken 9 Charm; appeal 10 Bring together 11 Imitated 12 Cincinnati team 14 Bends down 19 Mortgages, e.g. 22 Feasted 25 Lubricates 27 Lower leg part 28 Singing voice 29 Family members 30 Where to find game scores 31 __ Haute, IN 33 Sneaker or clog 34 Police officer 36 Potpie ingredients 38 Trembles 39 Word attached to corn or oat 41 Meager 42 In a __; hypnotized 44 Frightens 45 Church seat 47 Baffling question 48 "Get lost!" 49 "__ or not to be…" 50 Bylaw 53 Straight __ arrow 54 Bookish fellow 56 Not at home 57 Neighbor of Mexico: abbr. 59 McMahon & Marinaro

Wander Words answers: February 27, 2019

Category: Actress Answer: SCARLETTJOHANSSON (Scarlett Johansson) Path: (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2)