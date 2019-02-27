Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 28, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 28, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Commanded 5 Bit of parsley 10 Air pollution 14 Lincoln & Vigoda 15 Port-au-Prince's nation 16 Make well 17 Trawlers' needs 18 Emphasize 20 …FDR, HST, __, JFK… 21 Banyan or beech 22 __ drop of a hat; speedily 23 Hit the __; decline rapidly 25 Reason to call in sick 26 Spuds 28 Magazine title 31 Saying 32 Laotian or Chinese 34 Hearing organ 36 BBQ favorites 37 Exhausted 38 Singer Patti 39 Kraków's nation: abbr. 40 Place for rouge 41 Soldier's gun 42 "__ with a Kiss"; 1960s song 44 Exhaled audibly 45 Cruz or Shackelford 46 Herder's rope 47 Thespian 50 Salary 51 Fraternity letter 54 Covering completely 57 Look __; view 58 Michigan or Ontario 59 Twist or tango 60 Lowly laborer 61 "Bright __"; Shirley Temple film 62 Miles per hour 63 Performing __; ballet, opera, etc.

DOWN 1 Musical group 2 Not up yet 3 Loathsome 4 Feminine ending 5 Fragments of glass 6 Steps 7 Asian staple 8 Suffix for meteor or graph 9 Clear liquor 10 Rude request for silence 11 Protein-rich food 12 Solemn promise 13 Merriment 19 Claw 21 Flat __; driver's woe 24 Small barrels 25 Accomplishment 26 Waterproof covering 27 "Bye, José!" 28 Bubble gum's color 29 Cicada's cousin 30 Bird of prey 32 Made fun of 33 Notice 35 Film critic Rex 37 Get rid of 38 Swine 40 Department store employee 41 Shine's partner, in phrase 43 Does penance 44 Drooped 46 Cyclist Armstrong 47 Suffix for allow or agree 48 Potter's need 49 __ away; subtract 50 Merlot or Riesling 52 Hilarious person 53 Hotels 55 Sullivan & Ames 56 Dance type 57 "__ Lazy River"

Wander Words answers: February 28, 2019

Category: Animated Film Answer: THEEMPERORSNEWGROOVE (The Emperor's New Groove) Path: (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4)