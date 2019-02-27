Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: February 28, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 28, 2019 Updated : February 28, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published February 28, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Commanded
5 Bit of parsley
10 Air pollution
14 Lincoln & Vigoda
15 Port-au-Prince's nation
16 Make well
17 Trawlers' needs
18 Emphasize
20 …FDR, HST, __, JFK…
21 Banyan or beech
22 __ drop of a hat; speedily
23 Hit the __; decline rapidly
25 Reason to call in sick
26 Spuds
28 Magazine title
31 Saying
32 Laotian or Chinese
34 Hearing organ
36 BBQ favorites
37 Exhausted
38 Singer Patti
39 Kraków's nation: abbr.
40 Place for rouge
41 Soldier's gun
42 "__ with a Kiss"; 1960s song
44 Exhaled audibly
45 Cruz or Shackelford
46 Herder's rope
47 Thespian
50 Salary
51 Fraternity letter
54 Covering completely
57 Look __; view
58 Michigan or Ontario
59 Twist or tango
60 Lowly laborer
61 "Bright __"; Shirley Temple film
62 Miles per hour
63 Performing __; ballet, opera, etc.






DOWN 
1 Musical group
2 Not up yet
3 Loathsome
4 Feminine ending
5 Fragments of glass
6 Steps
7 Asian staple
8 Suffix for meteor or graph
9 Clear liquor
10 Rude request for silence
11 Protein-rich food
12 Solemn promise
13 Merriment
19 Claw
21 Flat __; driver's woe
24 Small barrels
25 Accomplishment
26 Waterproof covering
27 "Bye, José!"
28 Bubble gum's color
29 Cicada's cousin
30 Bird of prey
32 Made fun of
33 Notice
35 Film critic Rex
37 Get rid of
38 Swine
40 Department store employee
41 Shine's partner, in phrase
43 Does penance
44 Drooped
46 Cyclist Armstrong
47 Suffix for allow or agree
48 Potter's need
49 __ away; subtract
50 Merlot or Riesling
52 Hilarious person
53 Hotels
55 Sullivan & Ames
56 Dance type
57 "__ Lazy River"

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: February 28, 2019

Category: Animated Film
Answer: THEEMPERORSNEWGROOVE (The Emperor's New Groove)
Path: (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4)

