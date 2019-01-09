Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 10, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 10, 2019 Updated : January 10, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 10, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Isn't __ to; probably won't
4 One not to be trusted
9 "Heidi" setting
13 Gush forth
14 Tranquillity
15 Grow fatigued
16 Long sandwich
17 Irregular heartbeat
19 Feminine suffix
20 __ enough; ironically
21 Packages of paper
22 Snoops
24 Actor Diesel
25 Planetary visitors
27 Summarizes
30 Baseball's Jeter
31 Command to Fido
33 Tease
35 Enthusiastic
36 __ pneumonia; flu complication
37 Oz visitor
38 Guys
39 Put off; postpone
40 Originated
41 Self-centered person
43 Rock __; open excavation
44 Floor pad
45 Actress Delta
46 Quaking tree
49 On __; counting calories
51 Behold
54 Clavicle
56 As comfortable __ old shoe
57 Laurel or larch
58 Straighten
59 Round up cattle
60 Fanny
61 Trait transmitters
62 Promos


DOWN 
1 Chimps & orangutans
2 Sweaty
3 Toddler's age
4 Black suit
5 Urkel & others
6 British noble
7 Sore
8 Door opener
9 Greek goddess of wisdom
10 Bean variety
11 Prudish
12 Bodies of water
13 "Murder, __ Wrote"
18 Ruse
20 Sty cry
23 Tall piece of marsh grass
24 Meat store purchase
25 Early man
26 Embankment
27 Raise, as kids
28 Gained ground
29 Stringed instrument
31 Use a sieve
32 Prefix for pay or med
34 Too thin
36 Upper body garment
37 Yellowish-brown wood
39 Mother of princes
40 Actor Reynolds
42 Breakfast order
43 Picture cards
45 Spree
46 Performs
47 __ as a boil
48 Entreaty
49 Qualified
50 Tire completely; exhaust
52 All __; listening
53 Tight __; football position
55 Scrap of cloth
56 Cry of discovery

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 10, 2019

Category: Film
Answer: SPIDERMANHOMECOMING (Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Path: (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1)

