Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 10, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 10, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Isn't __ to; probably won't 4 One not to be trusted 9 "Heidi" setting 13 Gush forth 14 Tranquillity 15 Grow fatigued 16 Long sandwich 17 Irregular heartbeat 19 Feminine suffix 20 __ enough; ironically 21 Packages of paper 22 Snoops 24 Actor Diesel 25 Planetary visitors 27 Summarizes 30 Baseball's Jeter 31 Command to Fido 33 Tease 35 Enthusiastic 36 __ pneumonia; flu complication 37 Oz visitor 38 Guys 39 Put off; postpone 40 Originated 41 Self-centered person 43 Rock __; open excavation 44 Floor pad 45 Actress Delta 46 Quaking tree 49 On __; counting calories 51 Behold 54 Clavicle 56 As comfortable __ old shoe 57 Laurel or larch 58 Straighten 59 Round up cattle 60 Fanny 61 Trait transmitters 62 Promos

DOWN 1 Chimps & orangutans 2 Sweaty 3 Toddler's age 4 Black suit 5 Urkel & others 6 British noble 7 Sore 8 Door opener 9 Greek goddess of wisdom 10 Bean variety 11 Prudish 12 Bodies of water 13 "Murder, __ Wrote" 18 Ruse 20 Sty cry 23 Tall piece of marsh grass 24 Meat store purchase 25 Early man 26 Embankment 27 Raise, as kids 28 Gained ground 29 Stringed instrument 31 Use a sieve 32 Prefix for pay or med 34 Too thin 36 Upper body garment 37 Yellowish-brown wood 39 Mother of princes 40 Actor Reynolds 42 Breakfast order 43 Picture cards 45 Spree 46 Performs 47 __ as a boil 48 Entreaty 49 Qualified 50 Tire completely; exhaust 52 All __; listening 53 Tight __; football position 55 Scrap of cloth 56 Cry of discovery

Wander Words answers: January 10, 2019

Category: Film Answer: SPIDERMANHOMECOMING (Spider-Man: Homecoming) Path: (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1)