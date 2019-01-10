Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 11, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Occupation 4 Go separate ways 9 Hair color 13 Street uprising 15 Largest city in Egypt 16 In a __; furious 17 Unkind remark 18 Bit of gossip 19 Microwave, e.g. 20 Amphetamine 22 "__ of the d'Urbervilles" 23 Blood analysis sites 24 Word attached to meal or cake 26 Come __; find 29 Cozy Alpine inn 34 Giggle or guffaw 35 Cheese variety 36 Stockings mishap 37 Military force 38 "Good things come to __ who wait" 39 Empty space 40 Clean the floor 41 Portals 42 Sugar __; Vermont's state tree 43 Made blurry 45 Awakened 46 That girl 47 Saw or hammer 48 Pesky insect 51 "Some __ Evening"; song from "South Pacific" 56 Equipment 57 Approaches 58 Leave a room 60 Hurt 61 Fortune-teller's deck 62 Knighted woman 63 Holiday and Hampton 64 Goulashes 65 "Cry __ River"

DOWN 1 Yrbk. section 2 Essential __; aromatherapist's bottles 3 Boxing match 4 Operating room attire 5 Simon & Newman 6 Peru's capital 7 Press clothing 8 Land turtle 9 Cavelike recess 10 __ about; praise highly 11 Eras 12 Strong urges 14 Three-book series 21 Loretta Swit sitcom 25 Jolson & Roker 26 Rental car agency 27 Chocolate-like pod 28 Fannies 29 Knight's weapon 30 Sign of affection 31 Word attached to rain or gum 32 Deceit; duplicity 33 Concluded 35 Loafer or moccasin 38 Violent streams of water 39 Jumped high, using a pole 41 Appropriate 42 Night light 44 Bracelet danglers 45 Cuts of beef 47 Fling 48 E's followers 49 Containing little fat 50 Deserve; merit 52 __ as a pin 53 Concern 54 Test 55 U.S. coin 59 Drink served hot or cold

Wander Words answers: January 11, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: THEWARMESTOFWELCOMES (The Warmest of Welcomes) Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1)