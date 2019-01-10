Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 11, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 11, 2019 Updated : January 11, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 11, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 11, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Occupation
4 Go separate ways
9 Hair color
13 Street uprising
15 Largest city in Egypt
16 In a __; furious
17 Unkind remark
18 Bit of gossip
19 Microwave, e.g.
20 Amphetamine
22 "__ of the d'Urbervilles"
23 Blood analysis sites
24 Word attached to meal or cake
26 Come __; find
29 Cozy Alpine inn
34 Giggle or guffaw
35 Cheese variety
36 Stockings mishap
37 Military force
38 "Good things come to __ who wait"
39 Empty space
40 Clean the floor
41 Portals
42 Sugar __; Vermont's state tree
43 Made blurry
45 Awakened
46 That girl
47 Saw or hammer
48 Pesky insect
51 "Some __ Evening"; song from "South Pacific"
56 Equipment
57 Approaches
58 Leave a room
60 Hurt
61 Fortune-teller's deck
62 Knighted woman
63 Holiday and Hampton
64 Goulashes
65 "Cry __ River"


DOWN 
1 Yrbk. section
2 Essential __; aromatherapist's bottles
3 Boxing match
4 Operating room attire
5 Simon & Newman
6 Peru's capital
7 Press clothing
8 Land turtle
9 Cavelike recess
10 __ about; praise highly
11 Eras
12 Strong urges
14 Three-book series
21 Loretta Swit sitcom
25 Jolson & Roker
26 Rental car agency
27 Chocolate-like pod
28 Fannies
29 Knight's weapon
30 Sign of affection
31 Word attached to rain or gum
32 Deceit; duplicity
33 Concluded
35 Loafer or moccasin
38 Violent streams of water
39 Jumped high, using a pole
41 Appropriate
42 Night light
44 Bracelet danglers
45 Cuts of beef
47 Fling
48 E's followers
49 Containing little fat
50 Deserve; merit
52 __ as a pin
53 Concern
54 Test
55 U.S. coin
59 Drink served hot or cold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 11, 2019

Category: Phrase
Answer: THEWARMESTOFWELCOMES (The Warmest of Welcomes)
Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1)

Wander Words answer:Category: Phrase Answer: THEWARMESTOFWELCOMES (The Warmest of Welcomes) Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries