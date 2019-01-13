Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 14, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 14, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Highly self-satisfied 5 Slightly open 9 "Sesame Street" Muppet 13 Solitary 15 "I Got You __"; Sonny & Cher hit 16 Stitched joining 17 Granny Smith, for one 18 Musical group 20 Singer Tillis 21 Can cover 23 Boo-boo remover 24 Make joyful 26 Not __ longer; no more 27 Characteristics 29 Emergency 32 Grocery store walkway 33 Razz 35 Capture 37 "Do as __, not as I do" 38 Stop 39 __-carotene; antioxidant in carrots 40 Goodman or Cariou 41 Wooden box 42 Filled with rage 43 Gazes 45 Traditional antiseptic 46 __ culpa 47 Place for a watch 48 Clap cuffs on 51 Traitor 52 "Much __ About Nothing" 55 Capital of Laos 58 Diminished 60 Like cinnamon rolls, usually 61 Middle East nation 62 Irritated 63 Root beer brand 64 __ in the bud; squelches early 65 Pieces of furniture

DOWN 1 Grand __; 4-run homer 2 Sulk 3 Icky 4 __ pen; smooth-writing Bic 5 Dwelling 6 Jolt 7 Major TV network 8 Practice 9 Prose writings 10 "Why don't we!" 11 Female animal 12 Actor Sharif 14 Tell, as a story 19 Kovacs or Els 22 "__ the Hard Knock Life"; song from "Annie" 25 Easter flower 27 Follow 28 Ascends 29 In __; lest 30 Sure to happen 31 Wedding dress fabric 33 Afternoon socials 34 Dine 36 Commanded 38 First event in Genesis 39 eBay offers 41 Toothpaste brand 42 Dawdle 44 Corrects 45 Tax-deferred acct. 47 Songbirds 48 Gung ho 49 Costa __ 50 Rex or Donna 53 Landowner's paper 54 Chances 56 "What Kind of Fool __?" 57 Siesta 59 Baby's accessory

Wander Words answers: January 14, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: JIMMYROLLINS (Jimmy Rollins) Path: (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)