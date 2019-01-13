Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 14, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 14, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 14, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 14, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Highly self-satisfied
5 Slightly open
9 "Sesame Street" Muppet
13 Solitary
15 "I Got You __"; Sonny & Cher hit
16 Stitched joining
17 Granny Smith, for one
18 Musical group
20 Singer Tillis
21 Can cover
23 Boo-boo remover
24 Make joyful
26 Not __ longer; no more
27 Characteristics
29 Emergency
32 Grocery store walkway
33 Razz
35 Capture
37 "Do as __, not as I do"
38 Stop
39 __-carotene; antioxidant in carrots
40 Goodman or Cariou
41 Wooden box
42 Filled with rage
43 Gazes
45 Traditional antiseptic
46 __ culpa
47 Place for a watch
48 Clap cuffs on
51 Traitor
52 "Much __ About Nothing"
55 Capital of Laos
58 Diminished
60 Like cinnamon rolls, usually
61 Middle East nation
62 Irritated
63 Root beer 
brand
64 __ in the bud; squelches early
65 Pieces of furniture


DOWN 
1 Grand __; 4-run homer
2 Sulk
3 Icky
4 __ pen; smooth-writing Bic
5 Dwelling
6 Jolt
7 Major TV network
8 Practice
9 Prose writings
10 "Why don't we!"
11 Female animal
12 Actor Sharif
14 Tell, as a story
19 Kovacs or Els
22 "__ the Hard Knock Life"; song from "Annie"
25 Easter flower
27 Follow
28 Ascends
29 In __; lest
30 Sure to happen
31 Wedding dress fabric
33 Afternoon socials
34 Dine
36 Commanded
38 First event in Genesis
39 eBay offers
41 Toothpaste brand
42 Dawdle
44 Corrects
45 Tax-deferred acct.
47 Songbirds
48 Gung ho
49 Costa __
50 Rex or Donna
53 Landowner's paper
54 Chances
56 "What Kind of Fool __?"
57 Siesta
59 Baby's accessory

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 14, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: JIMMYROLLINS (Jimmy Rollins)
Path: (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)

