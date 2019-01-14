Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 15, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Soldiers, for short 4 Walks the floor 9 __ up; misbehaves 13 Clavicle or rib 14 Clay brick material 15 Ivory or Irish Spring 16 Fraternity letter 17 Unwieldy; hard to carry 19 TV crime drama series 20 Scrabble pieces 21 Felt miserable 22 Climb onto 24 Prefix for obey or own 25 With hands on hips 27 Retiree 30 Mumbai's nation 31 Pleasantly warm 33 Peach stone 35 Veal or venison 36 Old Roman robes 37 Mr. Arnaz 38 Took a chair 39 Marrying man 40 Gave a pink slip to 41 Wheeler-__; shrewd entrepreneur 43 Polite person's word 44 Edison's initials 45 Rump __; cut of beef 46 Got on one's feet 49 Smell bad 51 Anger 54 "Alice in __" 56 Deafening 57 Not up yet 58 Trigger or Mister Ed 59 Traveler's stopovers 60 Clutter 61 Furry swimmer 62 Suffix for baron or govern

DOWN 1 __ away; departs 2 Frighten 3 Caspian or Caribbean 4 Actor Al __ 5 Grown-up 6 "O __, All Ye Faithful" 7 Flows back 8 Observe 9 St. Francis' home 10 As __ as a cucumber 11 Subdue 12 Drove too fast 13 UK TV network 18 Weather forecast 20 Largest brass instrument 23 Leave out 24 Carter & Clinton: abbr. 25 Objectives 26 Bread recipe verb 27 Close angrily 28 Surgeries 29 Gets up 31 Ill-mannered slob 32 Not long __; recently 34 Laundry soap brand 36 Sequoia or spruce 37 Passes away 39 Opening in a forest 40 Criticism; opposition 42 Not on good terms; disagreeing 43 Think deeply 45 Wash off soapsuds 46 Crossed the pool 47 "__ or not to be…" 48 Small bills 49 Job opening 50 Small fruit pie 52 Hightails it 53 Koch & Bradley 55 Letter from Greece 56 Commit perjury

Wander Words answers: January 15, 2019

Category: Artist Answer: GEORGIAOKEEFFE (Georgia O'Keeffe) Path: (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1)