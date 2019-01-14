Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 15, 2019

Crossword

ACROSS
1 Soldiers, for short
4 Walks the floor
9 __ up; misbehaves
13 Clavicle or rib
14 Clay brick material
15 Ivory or Irish Spring
16 Fraternity letter
17 Unwieldy; hard to carry
19 TV crime drama series
20 Scrabble pieces
21 Felt miserable
22 Climb onto
24 Prefix for obey or own
25 With hands on hips
27 Retiree
30 Mumbai's nation
31 Pleasantly warm
33 Peach stone
35 Veal or venison
36 Old Roman robes
37 Mr. Arnaz
38 Took a chair
39 Marrying man
40 Gave a pink slip to
41 Wheeler-__; shrewd entrepreneur
43 Polite person's word
44 Edison's initials
45 Rump __; cut of beef
46 Got on one's feet
49 Smell bad
51 Anger
54 "Alice in __"
56 Deafening
57 Not up yet
58 Trigger or Mister Ed
59 Traveler's stopovers
60 Clutter
61 Furry swimmer
62 Suffix for baron or govern


DOWN 
1 __ away; departs
2 Frighten
3 Caspian or Caribbean
4 Actor Al __
5 Grown-up
6 "O __, All Ye Faithful"
7 Flows back
8 Observe
9 St. Francis' home
10 As __ as a cucumber
11 Subdue
12 Drove too fast
13 UK TV network
18 Weather forecast
20 Largest brass instrument
23 Leave out
24 Carter & Clinton: abbr.
25 Objectives
26 Bread recipe verb
27 Close angrily
28 Surgeries
29 Gets up
31 Ill-mannered slob
32 Not long __; recently
34 Laundry soap brand
36 Sequoia or spruce
37 Passes away
39 Opening in a forest
40 Criticism; opposition
42 Not on good terms; disagreeing
43 Think deeply
45 Wash off soapsuds
46 Crossed the pool
47 "__ or not to be…"
48 Small bills
49 Job opening
50 Small fruit pie
52 Hightails it
53 Koch & Bradley
55 Letter from Greece
56 Commit perjury

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 15, 2019

Category: Artist
Answer: GEORGIAOKEEFFE (Georgia O'Keeffe)
Path: (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1)

