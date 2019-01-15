Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 16, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 16, 2019 Updated : January 16, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 16, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 16, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 16, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Cochlea's place
4 Toboggans
9 Unit of farmland
13 Perishes
15 WWII hero __ Murphy
16 TV's Donahue
17 Strike with the palm
18 Enjoyed a snow sport
19 Heavy volume
20 Popular pasta
22 Applied frosting
23 Regrets
24 PC alternative
26 Newspaper section
29 Nice
34 Tiny skin openings
35 Fine dishes
36 Newsman Dobbs
37 Highway
38 In the air
39 Shapeless mass
40 Put on an __; pretend
41 Do penance
42 Waterbirds
43 Seminary course
45 Killer
46 Curved edge
47 Enlarge a hole
48 "Jeremiah __ bullfrog…"
51 About to occur
56 Cast-__ skillet
57 __ in; prepares to take a close-up
58 Tidy
60 Conceited
61 Albert or Fisher
62 Hearts or Old Maid
63 Excessive publicity
64 Takes a break
65 Threw one's hat in the ring




DOWN 
1 McMahon & Begley
2 Needs a doctor
3 Gather crops
4 Girl Scout accessories
5 Namesakes of actor Perry
6 Correct text
7 Count calories
8 Residue under a liquid
9 Garrets
10 Gator's cousin
11 Capital city in Europe
12 Open-__; alert
14 Shadowboxed
21 Courage; nerve
25 Motorists' org.
26 "Jack __ could eat no fat…"
27 Boxer or beagle
28 Preach
29 Insincere
30 Classic board game
31 Narrow backstreet
32 Lasso's end
33 Tater or yam
35 Drain problem
38 Spray perfume bottle
39 Looking ecstatic
41 Actress MacGraw
42 Pleased
44 Juicy fruit
45 Perceives
47 Send in payment
48 "When You __ Upon a Star"
49 Military force
50 Dinner course
52 Apple pie à la __
53 Pea casings
54 Close
55 Explorer Vasco da __
59 __ Commandments

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 16, 2019

Category: Animated Film
Answer: HOTELTRANSYLVANIA (Hotel Transylvania)
Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4)

Wander Words answer:Category: Animated Film Answer: HOTELTRANSYLVANIA (Hotel Transylvania) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4)





 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


Loading...









      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries