Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 16, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 16, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Cochlea's place 4 Toboggans 9 Unit of farmland 13 Perishes 15 WWII hero __ Murphy 16 TV's Donahue 17 Strike with the palm 18 Enjoyed a snow sport 19 Heavy volume 20 Popular pasta 22 Applied frosting 23 Regrets 24 PC alternative 26 Newspaper section 29 Nice 34 Tiny skin openings 35 Fine dishes 36 Newsman Dobbs 37 Highway 38 In the air 39 Shapeless mass 40 Put on an __; pretend 41 Do penance 42 Waterbirds 43 Seminary course 45 Killer 46 Curved edge 47 Enlarge a hole 48 "Jeremiah __ bullfrog…" 51 About to occur 56 Cast-__ skillet 57 __ in; prepares to take a close-up 58 Tidy 60 Conceited 61 Albert or Fisher 62 Hearts or Old Maid 63 Excessive publicity 64 Takes a break 65 Threw one's hat in the ring

DOWN 1 McMahon & Begley 2 Needs a doctor 3 Gather crops 4 Girl Scout accessories 5 Namesakes of actor Perry 6 Correct text 7 Count calories 8 Residue under a liquid 9 Garrets 10 Gator's cousin 11 Capital city in Europe 12 Open-__; alert 14 Shadowboxed 21 Courage; nerve 25 Motorists' org. 26 "Jack __ could eat no fat…" 27 Boxer or beagle 28 Preach 29 Insincere 30 Classic board game 31 Narrow backstreet 32 Lasso's end 33 Tater or yam 35 Drain problem 38 Spray perfume bottle 39 Looking ecstatic 41 Actress MacGraw 42 Pleased 44 Juicy fruit 45 Perceives 47 Send in payment 48 "When You __ Upon a Star" 49 Military force 50 Dinner course 52 Apple pie à la __ 53 Pea casings 54 Close 55 Explorer Vasco da __ 59 __ Commandments

Wander Words answers: January 16, 2019

Category: Animated Film Answer: HOTELTRANSYLVANIA (Hotel Transylvania) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4)