Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 2, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 02, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 2, 2019.

ACROSS
1 As cool __ cucumber
4 VP Spiro
9 Applaud
13 Goes up and down
15 Small blackboard
16 "__ springs eternal"
17 Tranquil
18 Part of a flower
19 Matures
20 In __; all prepared
22 Home of twigs
23 Attack commands
24 Garden tool
26 Itchy red patches
29 Easily recognized
34 BBQ residue
35 Courtroom event
36 JFK's predecessor
37 Unfair slant
38 Memorize
39 Floating sheet of ice
40 Naughty
41 Tropical trees
42 Store cashier
43 Not fit for human consumption
45 Seacoasts
46 Calendar abbr.
47 Right around the corner
48 First man
51 Going up
56 Indian prince
57 Entrances
58 __ up; absorb
60 Rugged cliff
61 Martini garnish
62 Easy to handle
63 Roll call response
64 Acting parts
65 Female bird



DOWN 
1 Alphabetic opening
2 Zoom skyward
3 Suffix for pay or depend
4 Meat stock jellies
5 Narrow valleys
6 Basketball great Archibald
7 Greek letters
8 Cardiff resident
9 __ No. 5;  classic perfume
10 Theater box
11 Makes fun of
12 Nuisance
14 Crushes violently
21 Perishes
25 Engine additive
26 Temple leader
27 Thai or Chinese
28 Window covering
29 Picture border
30 Haughtiness
31 Couch potato
32 Think the world of
33 Gives off a strong odor
35 TV's "To __ the Truth"
38 Canada's Newfoundland and __
39 Corsage seller
41 Printing store chain
42 Actor Everett
44 Cause harm to
45 Taste, touch, sight, etc.
47 Chutzpah
48 Part of the foot
49 Show courage
50 Not quite 
closed
52 Song for one
53 Spiral
54 Ark builder
55 Bridge or badminton
59 Barbie's beau

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 2, 2019

Category: Director
Answer: ALFREDHITCHCOCK (Alfred Hitchcock)
Path: (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: DirectorAnswer: ALFREDHITCHCOCK (Alfred Hitchcock)Path: (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)



 
		


		
