Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 2, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 2, 2019.

ACROSS 1 As cool __ cucumber 4 VP Spiro 9 Applaud 13 Goes up and down 15 Small blackboard 16 "__ springs eternal" 17 Tranquil 18 Part of a flower 19 Matures 20 In __; all prepared 22 Home of twigs 23 Attack commands 24 Garden tool 26 Itchy red patches 29 Easily recognized 34 BBQ residue 35 Courtroom event 36 JFK's predecessor 37 Unfair slant 38 Memorize 39 Floating sheet of ice 40 Naughty 41 Tropical trees 42 Store cashier 43 Not fit for human consumption 45 Seacoasts 46 Calendar abbr. 47 Right around the corner 48 First man 51 Going up 56 Indian prince 57 Entrances 58 __ up; absorb 60 Rugged cliff 61 Martini garnish 62 Easy to handle 63 Roll call response 64 Acting parts 65 Female bird

DOWN 1 Alphabetic opening 2 Zoom skyward 3 Suffix for pay or depend 4 Meat stock jellies 5 Narrow valleys 6 Basketball great Archibald 7 Greek letters 8 Cardiff resident 9 __ No. 5; classic perfume 10 Theater box 11 Makes fun of 12 Nuisance 14 Crushes violently 21 Perishes 25 Engine additive 26 Temple leader 27 Thai or Chinese 28 Window covering 29 Picture border 30 Haughtiness 31 Couch potato 32 Think the world of 33 Gives off a strong odor 35 TV's "To __ the Truth" 38 Canada's Newfoundland and __ 39 Corsage seller 41 Printing store chain 42 Actor Everett 44 Cause harm to 45 Taste, touch, sight, etc. 47 Chutzpah 48 Part of the foot 49 Show courage 50 Not quite closed 52 Song for one 53 Spiral 54 Ark builder 55 Bridge or badminton 59 Barbie's beau

Wander Words answers: January 2, 2019

Category: Director Answer: ALFREDHITCHCOCK (Alfred Hitchcock) Path: (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)