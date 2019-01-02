Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 3, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Make a tiny cut 5 Leftover fragment 10 Snatch 14 Solitary 15 __ out; eliminate gradually 16 Acting part 17 A single time 18 Mariner's beacon 20 Startling word 21 Has a bug 22 Thespian 23 __ cuisine; gourmet food 25 Hurry 26 Tiny particles 28 Terrible 31 Merchandise 32 Contemptible 34 "Swing __, Sweet Chariot" 36 Eras 37 Leigh or Jackson 38 Cookie Monster's color 39 Guys 40 Seymour & Pauley 41 Hovel or mansion 42 Smacked 44 Meandered 45 Forest animal 46 Isle of __; Italian resort 47 Social blunder 50 Marathon 51 Org. for Bulls and Bucks 54 Draw pictures for a book 57 James __ Jones 58 Apartment 59 Boring tool 60 Part of a staircase 61 Little child 62 Looks through a keyhole 63 Sutures

DOWN 1 Messy person 2 Advice to Nanette 3 Speaking hysterically 4 Baseball's __ Wee Reese 5 Divides 6 South American nation 7 Cleaning cloths 8 Hardwood tree 9 Flea collar wearer 10 Market owner 11 Disastrous defeat 12 In addition 13 Lager 19 __ as an ape 21 Black-and-white birds 24 King toppers 25 Emcee 26 Did the breaststroke 27 Book leaves 28 Colors 29 Lighten 30 Throw water on 32 Slender 33 Afternoon hour 35 Garden intruder 37 Beanstalk climber 38 Wild hog 40 Novelist Verne 41 Remain optimistic 43 Prove an argument wrong 44 Earnhardt & Petty 46 Provide food for a party 47 Present 48 Friendly nation 49 Criticism 50 Hit the ceiling 52 Make tea 53 European range 55 Touch lightly 56 Actress McClanahan 57 19th letter

Wander Words answers: January 3, 2019

Category: Singer Answer: CHRISTINAAGUILERA (Christina Aguilera) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)