Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 3, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 03, 2019 Updated : January 03, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 3, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Make a tiny cut
5 Leftover fragment
10 Snatch
14 Solitary
15 __ out; eliminate gradually
16 Acting part
17 A single time
18 Mariner's beacon
20 Startling word
21 Has a bug
22 Thespian
23 __ cuisine; gourmet food
25 Hurry
26 Tiny particles
28 Terrible
31 Merchandise
32 Contemptible
34 "Swing __, Sweet Chariot"
36 Eras
37 Leigh or Jackson
38 Cookie Monster's color
39 Guys
40 Seymour & Pauley
41 Hovel or mansion
42 Smacked
44 Meandered
45 Forest animal
46 Isle of __; Italian resort
47 Social blunder
50 Marathon
51 Org. for Bulls and Bucks
54 Draw pictures for a book
57 James __ Jones
58 Apartment
59 Boring tool
60 Part of a staircase
61 Little child
62 Looks through a keyhole
63 Sutures




DOWN 
1 Messy person
2 Advice to Nanette
3 Speaking hysterically
4 Baseball's __ Wee Reese
5 Divides
6 South American nation
7 Cleaning cloths
8 Hardwood tree
9 Flea collar wearer
10 Market owner
11 Disastrous defeat
12 In addition
13 Lager
19 __ as an ape
21 Black-and-white birds
24 King toppers
25 Emcee
26 Did the breaststroke
27 Book leaves
28 Colors
29 Lighten
30 Throw water on
32 Slender
33 Afternoon hour
35 Garden intruder
37 Beanstalk climber
38 Wild hog
40 Novelist Verne
41 Remain optimistic
43 Prove an argument wrong
44 Earnhardt & Petty
46 Provide food for a party
47 Present
48 Friendly nation
49 Criticism
50 Hit the ceiling
52 Make tea
53 European range
55 Touch lightly
56 Actress McClanahan
57 19th letter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 3, 2019

Category: Singer
Answer: CHRISTINAAGUILERA (Christina Aguilera)
Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)

