Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 4, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 04, 2019
ACROSS
1 Lamb bearers
5 Lincoln & others
9 __ in; wearing
13 Legitimate
15 Beard wearer
16 Tramp
17 Thrill
18 Mammal with a hard shell
20 Sesame and Easy: abbr.
21 "__. Doubtfire"
23 Vendor
24 Bangkok folks
26 Actor Holbrook
27 Buddy
29 Unwanted nasal growths
32 __ the punch; added booze
33 Upper body garment
35 Lil Wayne's music
37 Gung ho
38 Pricey hotel booking
39 Alpha's follower
40 Hair covering
41 Foe
42 __ pie; nut-topped dessert
43 Wild felines
45 Close relation
46 Mimic
47 WA's Puget __
48 Astute
51 Apex
52 Flow back
55 Helper
58 Bert's pal
60 Cheese with a white coating
61 __ polish; manicurist's bottle
62 Boulders
63 Collections
64 Monopoly or mah-jongg
65 Buzzers




DOWN 
1 12/24 & 12/31
2 Mr. Disney
3 Stretchiness
4 Command to Fido
5 Pile up
6 __ none; without exception
7 American __; ND's state tree
8 Coast
9 Like sweater weather
10 Lounge about
11 Competent enough
12 Entryway
14 Insist on
19 Passed out cards
22 Get __ of; shed
25 Pay attention to
27 Caramel-topped custard
28 Come apart
29 Compassion
30 Took __ over; outranked
31 Hell's ruler
33 Girls' nicknames
34 That fellow
36 Breathe heavily
38 __ at; looking down on
39 Swiss capital
41 Force out
42 Poor person
44 Sea forces
45 Hawaiian food
47 In __; fashionable
48 Hired vehicles
49 Attract; tempt
50 Way out
53 Two-wheeler
54 20th-century First Lady
56 Small battery
57 Curved edge
59 Steal from

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 4, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: ADAYINTHELIFEOFTHEPARTY (A Day in the Life of the Party)
Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4)

