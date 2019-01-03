Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 4, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Lamb bearers 5 Lincoln & others 9 __ in; wearing 13 Legitimate 15 Beard wearer 16 Tramp 17 Thrill 18 Mammal with a hard shell 20 Sesame and Easy: abbr. 21 "__. Doubtfire" 23 Vendor 24 Bangkok folks 26 Actor Holbrook 27 Buddy 29 Unwanted nasal growths 32 __ the punch; added booze 33 Upper body garment 35 Lil Wayne's music 37 Gung ho 38 Pricey hotel booking 39 Alpha's follower 40 Hair covering 41 Foe 42 __ pie; nut-topped dessert 43 Wild felines 45 Close relation 46 Mimic 47 WA's Puget __ 48 Astute 51 Apex 52 Flow back 55 Helper 58 Bert's pal 60 Cheese with a white coating 61 __ polish; manicurist's bottle 62 Boulders 63 Collections 64 Monopoly or mah-jongg 65 Buzzers

DOWN 1 12/24 & 12/31 2 Mr. Disney 3 Stretchiness 4 Command to Fido 5 Pile up 6 __ none; without exception 7 American __; ND's state tree 8 Coast 9 Like sweater weather 10 Lounge about 11 Competent enough 12 Entryway 14 Insist on 19 Passed out cards 22 Get __ of; shed 25 Pay attention to 27 Caramel-topped custard 28 Come apart 29 Compassion 30 Took __ over; outranked 31 Hell's ruler 33 Girls' nicknames 34 That fellow 36 Breathe heavily 38 __ at; looking down on 39 Swiss capital 41 Force out 42 Poor person 44 Sea forces 45 Hawaiian food 47 In __; fashionable 48 Hired vehicles 49 Attract; tempt 50 Way out 53 Two-wheeler 54 20th-century First Lady 56 Small battery 57 Curved edge 59 Steal from

Wander Words answers: January 4, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: ADAYINTHELIFEOFTHEPARTY (A Day in the Life of the Party) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4)