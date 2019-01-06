Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 7, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 07, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 7, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 7, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 7, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Opponent
4 In the __ luxury; very wealthy
9 Recedes
13 No ifs, ands, or __
15 "__ of Two Cities"
16 Kauai feast
17 Dermatitis symptom
18 Black-and-white animal
19 Clinton's 1996 opponent
20 Outrageously bold
22 Black-__ peas
23 Yank
24 "…__ the season to be jolly…"
26 Tension
29 Currier and Ives, e.g.
34 Entire
35 Injury
36 Feel sorry about
37 Fighting force
38 Part of a fork
39 Brazilian soccer great
40 __ culpa
41 Buckets
42 Ran fast
43 Large necklace danglers
45 Cream puff or éclair
46 St. Joan of __
47 Pantry stackables
48 First man
51 Largest Spanish-speaking nation
56 Malay prince
57 24 __ gold
58 __ off; dozes
60 Steep rugged rock
61 Uneven
62 Stare
63 In this very place
64 Stitched
65 Witch's spell




DOWN 
1 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.
2 Pitcher's delights
3 Carve in glass
4 Suit coat parts
5 __ costs; regardless of difficulty
6 Part of a window
7 Cutlass Ciera maker
8 Eating sumptuously
9 Firstborn
10 Life __; ring-shaped floater
11 Actor Christian
12 Hauled into court
14 Curvaceous
21 Think deeply
25 South Bend's state: abbr.
26 Wetland
27 Midafternoon
28 Word with numerals or Catholic
29 Swimming spots
30 Gallops
31 Standing 
straight
32 King or emperor
33 Run-down; shabby
35 Judge's order
38 Breakfast choice
39 Temporary
41 Golf term
42 Angry speech
44 Wreak havoc on
45 Was out of breath
47 Stop
48 Part of the foot
49 Show courage
50 Slightly open
52 Seldom seen
53 Get bigger
54 Actor Wyle
55 Carving tool
59 Male or female

Wander Words answers: January 7, 2019

Category: Artist
Answer: SALVADORDALI (Salvador Dali)
Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Artist Answer: SALVADORDALI (Salvador Dali) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2)

 


 
		


		
	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries