Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 7, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 7, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Opponent 4 In the __ luxury; very wealthy 9 Recedes 13 No ifs, ands, or __ 15 "__ of Two Cities" 16 Kauai feast 17 Dermatitis symptom 18 Black-and-white animal 19 Clinton's 1996 opponent 20 Outrageously bold 22 Black-__ peas 23 Yank 24 "…__ the season to be jolly…" 26 Tension 29 Currier and Ives, e.g. 34 Entire 35 Injury 36 Feel sorry about 37 Fighting force 38 Part of a fork 39 Brazilian soccer great 40 __ culpa 41 Buckets 42 Ran fast 43 Large necklace danglers 45 Cream puff or éclair 46 St. Joan of __ 47 Pantry stackables 48 First man 51 Largest Spanish-speaking nation 56 Malay prince 57 24 __ gold 58 __ off; dozes 60 Steep rugged rock 61 Uneven 62 Stare 63 In this very place 64 Stitched 65 Witch's spell

DOWN 1 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy. 2 Pitcher's delights 3 Carve in glass 4 Suit coat parts 5 __ costs; regardless of difficulty 6 Part of a window 7 Cutlass Ciera maker 8 Eating sumptuously 9 Firstborn 10 Life __; ring-shaped floater 11 Actor Christian 12 Hauled into court 14 Curvaceous 21 Think deeply 25 South Bend's state: abbr. 26 Wetland 27 Midafternoon 28 Word with numerals or Catholic 29 Swimming spots 30 Gallops 31 Standing straight 32 King or emperor 33 Run-down; shabby 35 Judge's order 38 Breakfast choice 39 Temporary 41 Golf term 42 Angry speech 44 Wreak havoc on 45 Was out of breath 47 Stop 48 Part of the foot 49 Show courage 50 Slightly open 52 Seldom seen 53 Get bigger 54 Actor Wyle 55 Carving tool 59 Male or female

Wander Words answers: January 7, 2019

Category: Artist Answer: SALVADORDALI (Salvador Dali) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2)