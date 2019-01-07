Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 8, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 8, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Noisy bird 5 Wander off course 10 Experts 14 Actress Lange 15 Once and again 16 Suggestion 17 Imitated 18 Contrition 20 Cub Scout group 21 Marvin and Meriwether 22 Off-center 23 Armed robbery 25 Hurry 26 Window coverings 28 Outspoken 31 __ of conscience; guilty feelings 32 Tactless 34 Apple computer 36 Singer __ Williams 37 Plank 38 Agile 39 __ the line; obey 40 Brag 41 Taxi charges 42 Couch potatoes 44 Truthful 45 Grow older 46 Crates 47 Greek letter 50 Imitation 51 Drink slowly 54 Very determined 57 Costa __ 58 Upper limbs 59 TV's Couric 60 Kitchen appliance 61 Pain in the neck 62 Removes the lid from 63 Cruz & Danson

DOWN 1 African nation 2 Lasso 3 Generous 4 Marry 5 Emphasize 6 Nest noise 7 Tears 8 Biggest club 9 Japan's dollar 10 __ out; got rid of gradually 11 Ice-covered oval 12 "__ upon a time…" 13 Worry; fret 19 Contaminate 21 Fibs 24 Not relaxed 25 By __; manually 26 Argument 27 Asian capital city 28 Terse 29 Remarkable 30 Challenges 32 Feathery scarves 33 __ Cruces, NM 35 Fluid-filled sac 37 Monotonous speaker 38 Not nuts 40 Started 41 Redd or Jamie 43 Most recent 44 Monopoly player's purchases 46 Sink 47 Pitfall 48 In this place 49 Lawn trees 50 Celebration 52 __ tea 53 Cookware items 55 Fight result, for short 56 Drink like Fido 57 Decay

Wander Words answers: January 8, 2019

Category: Sports Team Answer: NEWYORKYANKEES (New York Yankees) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2)