Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 8, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 08, 2019 Updated : January 08, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 8, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 8, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 8, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Noisy bird
5 Wander off course
10 Experts
14 Actress Lange
15 Once and again
16 Suggestion
17 Imitated
18 Contrition
20 Cub Scout group
21 Marvin and Meriwether
22 Off-center
23 Armed robbery
25 Hurry
26 Window coverings
28 Outspoken
31 __ of conscience; guilty feelings
32 Tactless
34 Apple computer
36 Singer __ Williams
37 Plank
38 Agile
39 __ the line; obey
40 Brag
41 Taxi charges
42 Couch potatoes
44 Truthful
45 Grow older
46 Crates
47 Greek letter
50 Imitation
51 Drink slowly
54 Very determined
57 Costa __
58 Upper limbs
59 TV's Couric
60 Kitchen appliance
61 Pain in the neck
62 Removes the lid from
63 Cruz & Danson




DOWN 
1 African nation
2 Lasso
3 Generous
4 Marry
5 Emphasize
6 Nest noise
7 Tears
8 Biggest club
9 Japan's dollar
10 __ out; got rid of gradually
11 Ice-covered oval
12 "__ upon a time…"
13 Worry; fret
19 Contaminate
21 Fibs
24 Not relaxed
25 By __; manually
26 Argument
27 Asian capital city
28 Terse
29 Remarkable
30 Challenges
32 Feathery scarves
33 __ Cruces, NM
35 Fluid-filled sac
37 Monotonous speaker
38 Not nuts
40 Started
41 Redd or Jamie
43 Most recent
44 Monopoly player's purchases
46 Sink
47 Pitfall
48 In this place
49 Lawn trees
50 Celebration
52 __ tea
53 Cookware items
55 Fight result, for short
56 Drink like Fido
57 Decay

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 8, 2019

Category: Sports Team
Answer: NEWYORKYANKEES (New York Yankees)
Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Sports Team Answer: NEWYORKYANKEES (New York Yankees) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries