Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 9, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 09, 2019 Updated : January 09, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 9, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 9, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 9, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Boost
5 Felt put-__; was resentful
9 Store away
13 TV's "Green __"
15 Rectangular glass piece
16 Clerical error
17 __ Ste. Marie
18 Sugar or Splenda
20 Schwarzkopf's initials
21 Feasted
23 Rely
24 Implied, but not spoken
26 Kind of dog
27 Umpire's cry
29 Court break
32 __ out; deteriorates
33 Word attached to light or back
35 Cushion
37 Painting, dancing, etc.
38 Meanders
39 Zero
40 Prefix for heat or view
41 Locates
42 Teeming crowd
43 Floating
45 John the Baptist or Joan of Arc, e.g.
46 Tiny fellow
47 Papers to be filled in
48 "The __ in the Dell"
51 "__ Lazy River"
52 Energy
55 Fair
58 Weight revealer
60 Family tree member
61 Get an "F"
62 Sorority letter
63 Cleaning cloths
64 Passing crazes
65 Writing table




DOWN 
1 Whip
2 "__ See Clearly Now"
3 Fed up
4 __ Aviv
5 Agitated
6 Fido's foot
7 Half and half
8 Unnecessary
9 Treeless tract of land
10 Tim Daly's sister
11 __ house; realtor's event
12 Dictionary entry
14 Piles
19 Instruct
22 Suit accessory
25 Haughtiness
27 Exchange
28 __ firma; dry land
29 Los Angeles team
30 Where to find game scores
31 Koufax or Duncan
33 Helvetica or Times New Roman
34 Boy
36 Forest animal
38 Disreputable folks
39 Accepted standard
41 __ mignon
42 Badger
44 Sends in payment
45 Janitor's item
47 Gas and coal
48 Dread
49 Greenish-blue
50 Ladder step
53 American __; MA's state trees
54 Acme
56 Pasture cry
57 Can top
59 El __; Spanish hero

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: January 9, 2019

Category: Cat Breed
Answer: AMERICANBOBTAIL (American Bobtail)
Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Cat Breed Answer: AMERICANBOBTAIL (American Bobtail) Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  






      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries