Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: January 9, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published January 9, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Boost 5 Felt put-__; was resentful 9 Store away 13 TV's "Green __" 15 Rectangular glass piece 16 Clerical error 17 __ Ste. Marie 18 Sugar or Splenda 20 Schwarzkopf's initials 21 Feasted 23 Rely 24 Implied, but not spoken 26 Kind of dog 27 Umpire's cry 29 Court break 32 __ out; deteriorates 33 Word attached to light or back 35 Cushion 37 Painting, dancing, etc. 38 Meanders 39 Zero 40 Prefix for heat or view 41 Locates 42 Teeming crowd 43 Floating 45 John the Baptist or Joan of Arc, e.g. 46 Tiny fellow 47 Papers to be filled in 48 "The __ in the Dell" 51 "__ Lazy River" 52 Energy 55 Fair 58 Weight revealer 60 Family tree member 61 Get an "F" 62 Sorority letter 63 Cleaning cloths 64 Passing crazes 65 Writing table

DOWN 1 Whip 2 "__ See Clearly Now" 3 Fed up 4 __ Aviv 5 Agitated 6 Fido's foot 7 Half and half 8 Unnecessary 9 Treeless tract of land 10 Tim Daly's sister 11 __ house; realtor's event 12 Dictionary entry 14 Piles 19 Instruct 22 Suit accessory 25 Haughtiness 27 Exchange 28 __ firma; dry land 29 Los Angeles team 30 Where to find game scores 31 Koufax or Duncan 33 Helvetica or Times New Roman 34 Boy 36 Forest animal 38 Disreputable folks 39 Accepted standard 41 __ mignon 42 Badger 44 Sends in payment 45 Janitor's item 47 Gas and coal 48 Dread 49 Greenish-blue 50 Ladder step 53 American __; MA's state trees 54 Acme 56 Pasture cry 57 Can top 59 El __; Spanish hero

Wander Words answers: January 9, 2019

Category: Cat Breed Answer: AMERICANBOBTAIL (American Bobtail) Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)