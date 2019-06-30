Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 1, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 1, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Deadly critter 4 Standard car feature 9 Up in __; irate 13 Make hazy 14 Vietnam's capital 15 Island feast 16 Dog food brand 17 Criminal's aide 19 Bread for a Reuben 20 Scumbag 21 Sausages, often 22 Meanders 24 Actor Daniel __ Kim 25 Segel & Ritter 27 Frankness 30 Embrace as one's own 31 Only one-syllable U.S. state 33 Study of plants: abbr. 35 Bekins vehicles 36 Knox & Worth 37 Dead giveaway 38 Paris pal 39 Penniless 40 Elevate 41 Petrified 43 Moved just a bit 44 Prefix for day or way 45 Good wood for rafts 46 Frequently 49 Playground item 51 Lid 54 Sin 56 Mother lode location 57 Social misfit 58 Saying 59 Leave suddenly 60 Observes 61 Less adorned 62 Not __ more; no longer

DOWN 1 Actress Sheedy 2 Part of SST 3 In favor of 4 Bracelet danglers 5 Shoestrings 6 __ in a while; occasionally 7 Chicken's home 8 Actress Delaney 9 United with others 10 Destroy 11 "__ the Knife"; Bobby Darin hit 12 Takes to court 13 Tavern 18 LAX arrival 20 Isn't able to 23 Fumbler's word 24 Quayle & Rather 25 Coffee 26 2nd U.S. president 27 Give a traffic ticket to 28 Duty 29 Awaken 31 Frame of mind 32 Flood refuge 34 __ off; irritated 36 Mr. Flintstone 37 Womanizers 39 __ up; mention 40 Regulation 42 Makes right 43 Burrowing mammal 45 Pig out 46 Possesses 47 Unrestrained 48 Ripped 49 Soft drink 50 One not to be trusted 52 "Beauty is __ skin-deep" 53 Flea collar wearer 55 Apply finger paint 56 Business deg.

Wander Words answers: July 1, 2019