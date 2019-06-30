Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 1, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 01, 2019 Updated : July 01, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 1, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 1, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 1, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Deadly critter
4 Standard car feature
9 Up in __; irate
13 Make hazy
14 Vietnam's capital
15 Island feast
16 Dog food brand
17 Criminal's aide
19 Bread for a Reuben
20 Scumbag
21 Sausages, often
22 Meanders
24 Actor Daniel __ Kim
25 Segel & Ritter
27 Frankness
30 Embrace as one's own
31 Only one-syllable U.S. state
33 Study of plants: abbr.
35 Bekins vehicles
36 Knox & Worth
37 Dead giveaway
38 Paris pal
39 Penniless
40 Elevate
41 Petrified
43 Moved just a bit
44 Prefix for day or way
45 Good wood for rafts
46 Frequently
49 Playground item
51 Lid
54 Sin
56 Mother lode location
57 Social misfit
58 Saying
59 Leave suddenly
60 Observes
61 Less adorned
62 Not __ more; no longer






DOWN 
1 Actress Sheedy
2 Part of SST
3 In favor of
4 Bracelet danglers
5 Shoestrings
6 __ in a while; occasionally
7 Chicken's home
8 Actress Delaney
9 United with others
10 Destroy
11 "__ the Knife"; Bobby Darin hit
12 Takes to court
13 Tavern
18 LAX arrival
20 Isn't able to
23 Fumbler's word
24 Quayle & Rather
25 Coffee
26 2nd U.S. president
27 Give a traffic ticket to
28 Duty
29 Awaken
31 Frame of mind
32 Flood refuge
34 __ off; irritated
36 Mr. Flintstone
37 Womanizers
39 __ up; mention
40 Regulation
42 Makes right
43 Burrowing mammal
45 Pig out
46 Possesses
47 Unrestrained
48 Ripped
49 Soft drink
50 One not to be trusted
52 "Beauty is __ skin-deep"
53 Flea collar wearer
55 Apply finger paint
56 Business deg.

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Wander Words answers: July 1, 2019

 

Wander Words answers: Category: Author Answer: GEORGEORWELL (George Orwell) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2)





 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries