Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 10, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 10, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Colorful flower, for short 4 Undress 9 Tedious 13 __ fide; genuine 14 One of the Marx Brothers 15 New Zealand bird 16 __-minded; willing to reconsider 17 Wedding followers 19 Sapphire or opal 20 Tempted 21 Dishwasher cycle 22 West Point newcomer 24 Winter month: abbr. 25 Beauty parlors 27 Sounds from a barn 30 Take in 31 Skirt fold 33 Capp & Capone 35 Rogers & Clark 36 Circus performer 37 Factual 38 Fury 39 Ruffians 40 Flat-bottomed boat 41 Fisher & Albert 43 Self-evident fact 44 One of Santa's aides 45 Chairs & stools 46 Tapped tree 49 Hauled 51 Overalls part 54 Horseback rider 56 Sushi choice 57 Pop's sister 58 Doesn't float 59 Prefix for enemy or bishop 60 Michigan or Ontario 61 Jail 62 Word of disgust

DOWN 1 Sulk 2 Jobless 3 Gent 4 Operating room attire 5 Not all __; daft 6 Houston university 7 Frosted 8 "__! Goes the Weasel" 9 Winter sport 10 Huge feline 11 Takes control of 12 Smart 13 Wet spongy ground 18 Characteristic 20 Church season 23 __ off; severs 24 Only surviving JFK sibling 25 New Delhi dress 26 Worship 27 Skinny 28 Pennsylvania's capital 29 Snail's cousins 31 Two __ two is four 32 Journal 34 __ like; appear to be 36 Restaurant cook 37 Tight, as a rope 39 Mah-jongg pieces 40 Actor Garrett 42 Take out text 43 Very small 45 At __; being risked 46 Lunch or dinner 47 Greenish-blue 48 Juvenile delinquent 49 Musketeers or Stooges 50 Pen output 52 Edge along 53 Word from Scrooge 55 Recipe amt. 56 Aristotle's "T"

Wander Words answers: July 10, 2019

Category: Animated Film Answer: THEBLACKCAULDRON (The Black Cauldron) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3)