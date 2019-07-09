Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 10, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 10, 2019 Updated : July 10, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 10, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Colorful flower, for short
4 Undress
9 Tedious
13 __ fide; genuine
14 One of the Marx Brothers
15 New Zealand bird
16 __-minded; willing to reconsider
17 Wedding followers
19 Sapphire or opal
20 Tempted
21 Dishwasher cycle
22 West Point newcomer
24 Winter month: abbr.
25 Beauty parlors
27 Sounds from a barn
30 Take in
31 Skirt fold
33 Capp & Capone
35 Rogers & Clark
36 Circus performer
37 Factual
38 Fury
39 Ruffians
40 Flat-bottomed boat
41 Fisher & Albert
43 Self-evident fact
44 One of Santa's aides
45 Chairs & stools
46 Tapped tree
49 Hauled
51 Overalls part
54 Horseback rider
56 Sushi choice
57 Pop's sister
58 Doesn't float
59 Prefix for enemy or bishop
60 Michigan or Ontario
61 Jail
62 Word of disgust




DOWN 
1 Sulk
2 Jobless
3 Gent
4 Operating room attire
5 Not all __; daft
6 Houston university
7 Frosted
8 "__! Goes the Weasel"
9 Winter sport
10 Huge feline
11 Takes control of
12 Smart
13 Wet spongy ground
18 Characteristic
20 Church season
23 __ off; severs
24 Only surviving JFK sibling
25 New Delhi dress
26 Worship
27 Skinny
28 Pennsylvania's capital
29 Snail's cousins
31 Two __ two is four
32 Journal
34 __ like; appear to be
36 Restaurant cook
37 Tight, as a rope
39 Mah-jongg pieces
40 Actor Garrett
42 Take out text
43 Very small
45 At __; being risked
46 Lunch or dinner
47 Greenish-blue
48 Juvenile delinquent
49 Musketeers or Stooges
50 Pen output
52 Edge along
53 Word from Scrooge
55 Recipe amt.
56 Aristotle's "T"

 

Wander Words answers: July 10, 2019

Category: Animated Film
Answer: THEBLACKCAULDRON (The Black Cauldron)
Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3)

