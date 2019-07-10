Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 11, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Evergreen tree 4 Move just a bit 9 Out of __ world; extraordinary 13 Alimony payers 15 Stringed instrument 16 Wedding ring? 17 Setting for "The King and I" 18 Aggravated 19 Come __; find 20 Crossed 22 Stitch up 23 Stitches 24 Photo __ 26 Strut about pompously 29 Cowboy hats 34 Fish basket 35 "Here, __ and Everywhere"; Beatles hit 36 Energy 37 Rex or Robert 38 Peruses 39 German man 40 "Hey Diddle Diddle, the cat __ the fiddle…" 41 Lends a hand 42 Henry or Peter 43 Good enough 45 Unlike casual clothes 46 Solemn assent 47 Parka feature 48 Lace place 51 In the highest position 56 Extended 57 Lunch hours 58 Courts 60 Suffix for favor or fashion 61 Male bee 62 Near, in poetry 63 Gifts for kids 64 Alley cat 65 __ down; reclined

DOWN 1 Pro vote 2 Leave the room 3 __ out; become dilapidated 4 Eccentric 5 Those listed in a will 6 Ailments 7 Abscond 8 Tricycle riders 9 All __; clumsy 10 Remain optimistic 11 Monopoly token 12 Beach surface 14 Crushed 21 Calf meat 25 Fed 26 Leftover piece 27 Fight site 28 Canary's lunch 29 In good __; physically fit 30 Turner & Allen 31 Unlocks 32 Geeks 33 Aerosol 35 TV's "To __ the Truth" 38 Ricochets 39 Square dance 41 Grasped 42 "__ Here to Eternity" 44 Military attacks 45 Tommy or Jimmy 47 Reddish dye 48 Mini blind piece 49 Drifter 50 __ child; kid with no siblings 52 Cruise stop 53 Penniless 54 Dirt 55 Old Roman robe 59 Bashful

Wander Words answers: July 11, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: THELIONKINGOFQUEENS (The Lion King of Queens) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)