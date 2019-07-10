Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 11, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 11, 2019 Updated : July 11, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 11, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Evergreen tree
4 Move just a bit
9 Out of __ world; extraordinary
13 Alimony payers
15 Stringed instrument
16 Wedding ring?
17 Setting for "The King and I"
18 Aggravated
19 Come __; find
20 Crossed
22 Stitch up
23 Stitches
24 Photo __
26 Strut about pompously
29 Cowboy hats
34 Fish basket
35 "Here, __ and Everywhere"; Beatles hit
36 Energy
37 Rex or Robert
38 Peruses
39 German man
40 "Hey Diddle Diddle, the cat __ the fiddle…"
41 Lends a hand
42 Henry or Peter
43 Good enough
45 Unlike casual clothes
46 Solemn assent
47 Parka feature
48 Lace place
51 In the highest position
56 Extended
57 Lunch hours
58 Courts
60 Suffix for favor or fashion
61 Male bee
62 Near, in poetry
63 Gifts for kids
64 Alley cat
65 __ down; reclined




DOWN 
1 Pro vote
2 Leave the room
3 __ out; become dilapidated
4 Eccentric
5 Those listed in a will
6 Ailments
7 Abscond
8 Tricycle riders
9 All __; clumsy
10 Remain optimistic
11 Monopoly token
12 Beach surface
14 Crushed
21 Calf meat
25 Fed
26 Leftover piece
27 Fight site
28 Canary's lunch
29 In good __; physically fit
30 Turner & Allen
31 Unlocks
32 Geeks
33 Aerosol
35 TV's "To __ the Truth"
38 Ricochets
39 Square dance
41 Grasped
42 "__ Here to Eternity"
44 Military attacks
45 Tommy or Jimmy
47 Reddish dye
48 Mini blind piece
49 Drifter
50 __ child; kid with no siblings
52 Cruise stop
53 Penniless
54 Dirt
55 Old Roman robe
59 Bashful

 

Wander Words answers: July 11, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: THELIONKINGOFQUEENS (The Lion King of Queens)
Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)

