Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 15, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 15, 2019 Updated : July 15, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 15, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 15, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Black Jack or Bazooka
4 Vital artery
9 Drawing & dancing
13 Eat
14 Wide
15 Small bottle
16 Worked up
17 Intestinal infection
19 ABC followers
20 Prison rooms
21 Assemble
22 Baking chambers
24 Faux __; social blunder
25 Father or mother
27 Clap cuffs on
30 Fess up
31 Repairs
33 Helmet or fedora
35 Beach toy
36 Cash
37 Part of the ear
38 Just right
39 Hamill & Harmon
40 Sugar __; NY's state tree
41 Despot
43 Prepared for a trip
44 Highest card
45 Check recipient
46 Dwelling
49 Refrain syllables
51 High school subj.
54 Draw new zoning lines
56 On top of
57 Scoundrels
58 Refueling ship
59 Indiana city
60 "Be quiet!"
61 Like old poorly-wrapped cheese
62 Location of the humerus





DOWN 
1 __ up; quit
2 Sameness
3 TV's "Chicago __"
4 Part of AWOL
5 Tests given before a panel
6 "__ Out the Barrel"
7 Scot toppers
8 Needless fuss
9 Reluctant
10 Irritate
11 Soother
12 Thin board
13 Barack, to Malia
18 Draws closer
20 Lincoln's coin
23 Bridal accessory
24 Hunted animal
25 One of the Three Bears
26 Change to make fit
27 Sharp tools
28 Store owner
29 Piece of furniture
31 __ Worth, TX
32 Writing fluid
34 __ off; annoyed
36 Lion's neck hair
37 Fancy fabric
39 Police sprays
40 Angelou or Rudolph
42 Item on a relish tray
43 Meager; puny
45 Showed anxiety
46 Part of a foot
47 Actor Bridges
48 9 to 5, e.g.
49 The Bee Gees, e.g.
50 Small brook
52 Accepted standard
53 Large antelope
55 "The Adventures of __ Sawyer"
56 "__ Lazy River"

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

Wander Words answers: July 15, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: ALEXRODRIGUEZ (Alex Rodriguez)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Athlete Answer: ALEXRODRIGUEZ (Alex Rodriguez) Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)



		


		
	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries