Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 15, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Black Jack or Bazooka 4 Vital artery 9 Drawing & dancing 13 Eat 14 Wide 15 Small bottle 16 Worked up 17 Intestinal infection 19 ABC followers 20 Prison rooms 21 Assemble 22 Baking chambers 24 Faux __; social blunder 25 Father or mother 27 Clap cuffs on 30 Fess up 31 Repairs 33 Helmet or fedora 35 Beach toy 36 Cash 37 Part of the ear 38 Just right 39 Hamill & Harmon 40 Sugar __; NY's state tree 41 Despot 43 Prepared for a trip 44 Highest card 45 Check recipient 46 Dwelling 49 Refrain syllables 51 High school subj. 54 Draw new zoning lines 56 On top of 57 Scoundrels 58 Refueling ship 59 Indiana city 60 "Be quiet!" 61 Like old poorly-wrapped cheese 62 Location of the humerus

DOWN 1 __ up; quit 2 Sameness 3 TV's "Chicago __" 4 Part of AWOL 5 Tests given before a panel 6 "__ Out the Barrel" 7 Scot toppers 8 Needless fuss 9 Reluctant 10 Irritate 11 Soother 12 Thin board 13 Barack, to Malia 18 Draws closer 20 Lincoln's coin 23 Bridal accessory 24 Hunted animal 25 One of the Three Bears 26 Change to make fit 27 Sharp tools 28 Store owner 29 Piece of furniture 31 __ Worth, TX 32 Writing fluid 34 __ off; annoyed 36 Lion's neck hair 37 Fancy fabric 39 Police sprays 40 Angelou or Rudolph 42 Item on a relish tray 43 Meager; puny 45 Showed anxiety 46 Part of a foot 47 Actor Bridges 48 9 to 5, e.g. 49 The Bee Gees, e.g. 50 Small brook 52 Accepted standard 53 Large antelope 55 "The Adventures of __ Sawyer" 56 "__ Lazy River"

Wander Words answers: July 15, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: ALEXRODRIGUEZ (Alex Rodriguez) Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)