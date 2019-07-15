Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 16, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 16, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Read the riot __ to; berate 4 Heroic tales 9 British fellow 13 Regrets 15 Vainglory 16 Period of time 17 Storm sound 18 Concur 19 Additional 20 Jutted out 22 __ on fire; ignites 23 Facial feature 24 Commit perjury 26 Czech Republic's capital 29 Crushing coffee beans 34 Not as common 35 __ steak; meat for London broil, often 36 Knave 37 Kaput 38 Lingo 39 Ocean motion 40 Jerry Stiller's boy 41 McKinley or Whitney 42 Duel action 43 __ of; in love with 45 Archer's goal 46 "American Idol" network 47 Ruptured __; back problem 48 Subsides 51 Very necessary 56 Plumbing problem 57 Small brooks 58 Waterbird 60 Built 61 Make joyous 62 Despise 63 Took to court 64 Fit for a king 65 However

DOWN 1 Lob's path 2 Actor Robert 3 Sorrowful drop 4 Few and far between 5 Squabble 6 __ one's loins; prepare for action 7 "Zip-__-Doo-Dah" 8 Very young tree 9 Pursued 10 Golf goal 11 Land in Eur. 12 NFL players 14 Freeloader 21 Go places 25 Octopus secretion 26 Investigation 27 Bird in a Poe poem 28 Sports building 29 Thyroid or pituitary 30 Sound off 31 Eclair topping 32 Gentle push 33 Make welcome 35 Chimney channel 38 Wizard 39 From Istanbul 41 Unruly crowd 42 Final 44 Wearing a disguise 45 Christmas tree glitter 47 Actress Burke 48 Shady bunch 49 Escort 50 Commanded 52 Farm outbuilding 53 Vanquish 54 Take __; subtract 55 Overdue 59 Profit

Wander Words answers: July 16, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: SERENAWILLIAMS (Serena Williams) Path: (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3)