Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 17, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 17, 2019 Updated : July 17, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 17, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 17, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 17, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Read the riot __ to; berate
4 Heroic tales
9 British fellow
13 Regrets
15 Vainglory
16 Period of time
17 Storm sound
18 Concur
19 Additional
20 Jutted out
22 __ on fire; ignites
23 Facial feature
24 Commit perjury
26 Czech Republic's capital
29 Crushing coffee beans
34 Not as common
35 __ steak; meat for London broil, often
36 Knave
37 Kaput
38 Lingo
39 Ocean motion
40 Jerry Stiller's boy
41 McKinley or Whitney
42 Duel action
43 __ of; in love with
45 Archer's goal
46 "American Idol" network
47 Ruptured __; back problem
48 Subsides
51 Very necessary
56 Plumbing problem
57 Small brooks
58 Waterbird
60 Built
61 Make joyous
62 Despise
63 Took to court
64 Fit for a king
65 However






DOWN 
1 Lob's path
2 Actor Robert
3 Sorrowful drop
4 Few and far between
5 Squabble
6 __ one's loins; prepare for action
7 "Zip-__-Doo-Dah"
8 Very young tree
9 Pursued
10 Golf goal
11 Land in Eur.
12 NFL players
14 Freeloader
21 Go places
25 Octopus secretion
26 Investigation
27 Bird in a Poe poem
28 Sports building
29 Thyroid or pituitary
30 Sound off
31 Eclair topping
32 Gentle push
33 Make welcome
35 Chimney channel
38 Wizard
39 From Istanbul
41 Unruly crowd
42 Final
44 Wearing a disguise
45 Christmas tree glitter
47 Actress Burke
48 Shady bunch
49 Escort
50 Commanded
52 Farm outbuilding
53 Vanquish
54 Take __; subtract
55 Overdue
59 Profit

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Wander Words answers: July 16, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: SERENAWILLIAMS (Serena Williams)
Path: (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3)

Wander Words answers: Category: Author Answer: ARTHURCONANDOYLE (Arthur Conan Doyle) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)

 


		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries