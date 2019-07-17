Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 18, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 18, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Dry gully 5 Brazilian dance 10 Bleak; gloomy 14 Kitchen cooker 15 Dairy product 16 Running contest 17 Wealthy: Sp. 18 Excludes from the group 20 Initials for Mamie's man 21 Singing couples 22 City in England 23 Acquire knowledge 25 N.T. book 26 Tester fillers 28 Sign of affection 31 Immature form of an insect 32 Express gratitude to 34 AAA job 36 "Queen for __" of old TV 37 Being dishonest 38 Mumbai dress 39 Greeted 40 In a __; sort of 41 Hand protectors 42 Giggle 44 Pastor's territory 45 Helium or hydrogen 46 Upper body 47 Bar seat 50 Show boldness 51 Org. for Suns & Spurs 54 Entrepreneur 57 Name for a Beatle 58 Lumberjack's tools 59 Italian staple 60 Branches 61 Breath freshener 62 Do very well 63 Proofer's find

DOWN 1 Give one's __; promise 2 Fervent 3 Slow down 4 __ nutshell; concisely 5 Uses Brillo 6 Firebug's crime 7 Citi Field squad 8 Forbid entry to 9 Doc's org. 10 Mourn 11 Level a building 12 On the rocks 13 Muddle 19 Cash register operator 21 Big __ 24 Covetousness 25 Tolled 26 Close noisily 27 West Point pupil 28 Malacca 29 Not moving 30 Out of __; grouchy 32 Tim Daly's sis 33 "He's got the whole world in __…" 35 Aspiration; longing 37 Bruce & Spike 38 Knights 40 Commandment verb 41 Female animal 43 Self-promoter 44 Door 46 Single bite 47 Illegal way to make money 48 Cab 49 Dentist's directive 50 Compact __; CD 52 Baby __; sign of pregnancy 53 "The Sun __ Rises"; Tyrone Power film 55 Jungle animal 56 Too lenient 57 Light touch

Wander Words answers: July 18, 2019

Category: Animated Film Answer: THETHREECABALLEROS (The Three Caballeros) Path: (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1)