Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 2, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 02, 2019 Updated : July 02, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 2, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 "One __ customer"; sale item sign
4 Vine-covered lattice shelter
9 Mr. Gingrich
13 Allies' WWII foe
15 Daniel or Pat
16 Sore
17 Largest city on the French Riviera
18 Flies alone
19 Lower leg part
20 Consequently
22 Partial amount
23 Bowler's focus
24 Adv. business deg.
26 No-nonsense
29 Springs back
34 Elephant's nose
35 Objectives
36 Cereal grain
37 Pealed
38 1 of the 5 senses
39 Bull, in Spanish
40 Late great heavyweight
41 Stuns
42 __ Rica
43 Breakfast order
45 Most miffed
46 Afternoon hour
47 Wreck
48 Bread for a gyro
51 Move like a desk fan
56 Lion's cry
57 Bank safe
58 Specks
60 __ up; confesses
61 Glowing bit of coal
62 "__ in Love with Amy"
63 Wise man
64 All prepared
65 That woman




DOWN 
1 "Peter __"
2 Way out
3 Well-to-do
4 Not in class
5 Housetops
6 Filipino knife
7 __ about; approximately
8 Look like
9 Capital of the Bahamas
10 Repeated sound
11 On a __; impulsively
12 Emmy winner Daly
14 Oozing
21 Singer Springfield
25 Derek & others
26 Narrow leather strip
27 "The flowers that bloom in the spring, __…"
28 Altercation
29 Mother's Day gift, perhaps
30 Dines
31 Adjustable loop
32 Pub game
33 Short-tailed weasel
35 Long look
38 Assume control
39 Violent windstorm
41 Actor Aykroyd
42 Bedspring
44 Like gritty sandpaper
45 Hot and humid
47 Angered
48 __ and cons
49 Midwest state
50 Spiciness
52 Identical
53 Castro's land
54 Truck scale divisions
55 Cut, in a way
59 Notice

 

Wander Words answers: July 2, 2019

Category: Host
Answer: ELLENDEGENERES (Ellen DeGeneres)
Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3)

Wander Words answers: Category: Host Answer: ELLENDEGENERES (Ellen DeGeneres) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3)



		


		
