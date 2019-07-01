Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 2, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 2, 2019.

ACROSS 1 "One __ customer"; sale item sign 4 Vine-covered lattice shelter 9 Mr. Gingrich 13 Allies' WWII foe 15 Daniel or Pat 16 Sore 17 Largest city on the French Riviera 18 Flies alone 19 Lower leg part 20 Consequently 22 Partial amount 23 Bowler's focus 24 Adv. business deg. 26 No-nonsense 29 Springs back 34 Elephant's nose 35 Objectives 36 Cereal grain 37 Pealed 38 1 of the 5 senses 39 Bull, in Spanish 40 Late great heavyweight 41 Stuns 42 __ Rica 43 Breakfast order 45 Most miffed 46 Afternoon hour 47 Wreck 48 Bread for a gyro 51 Move like a desk fan 56 Lion's cry 57 Bank safe 58 Specks 60 __ up; confesses 61 Glowing bit of coal 62 "__ in Love with Amy" 63 Wise man 64 All prepared 65 That woman

DOWN 1 "Peter __" 2 Way out 3 Well-to-do 4 Not in class 5 Housetops 6 Filipino knife 7 __ about; approximately 8 Look like 9 Capital of the Bahamas 10 Repeated sound 11 On a __; impulsively 12 Emmy winner Daly 14 Oozing 21 Singer Springfield 25 Derek & others 26 Narrow leather strip 27 "The flowers that bloom in the spring, __…" 28 Altercation 29 Mother's Day gift, perhaps 30 Dines 31 Adjustable loop 32 Pub game 33 Short-tailed weasel 35 Long look 38 Assume control 39 Violent windstorm 41 Actor Aykroyd 42 Bedspring 44 Like gritty sandpaper 45 Hot and humid 47 Angered 48 __ and cons 49 Midwest state 50 Spiciness 52 Identical 53 Castro's land 54 Truck scale divisions 55 Cut, in a way 59 Notice

Wander Words answers: July 2, 2019

Category: Host Answer: ELLENDEGENERES (Ellen DeGeneres) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3)