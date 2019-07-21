Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 22, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 22, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 22, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Dry gully
5 Brazilian dance
10 Bleak; gloomy
14 Kitchen cooker
15 Dairy product
16 Running contest
17 Wealthy: Sp.
18 Excludes from the group
20 Initials for Mamie's man
21 Singing couples
22 City in England
23 Acquire knowledge
25 N.T. book
26 Tester fillers
28 Sign of affection
31 Immature form of an insect
32 Express gratitude to
34 AAA job
36 "Queen for __" of old TV
37 Being dishonest
38 Mumbai dress
39 Greeted
40 In a __; sort of
41 Hand protectors
42 Giggle
44 Pastor's territory
45 Helium or hydrogen
46 Upper body
47 Bar seat
50 Show boldness
51 Org. for Suns & Spurs
54 Entrepreneur
57 Name for a Beatle
58 Lumberjack's tools
59 Italian staple
60 Branches
61 Breath freshener
62 Do very well
63 Proofer's find







DOWN 
1 Give one's __; promise
2 Fervent
3 Slow down
4 __ nutshell; concisely
5 Uses Brillo
6 Firebug's crime
7 Citi Field squad
8 Forbid entry to
9 Doc's org.
10 Mourn
11 Level a building
12 On the rocks
13 Muddle
19 Cash register operator
21 Big __
24 Covetousness
25 Tolled
26 Close noisily
27 West Point pupil
28 Malacca
29 Not moving
30 Out of __; grouchy
32 Tim Daly's sis
33 "He's got the whole world in __…"
35 Aspiration; longing
37 Bruce & Spike
38 Knights
40 Commandment verb
41 Female animal
43 Self-promoter
44 Door
46 Single bite
47 Illegal way to make money
48 Cab
49 Dentist's directive
50 Compact __; CD
52 Baby __; sign of pregnancy
53 "The Sun __ Rises"; Tyrone Power film
55 Jungle animal
56 Too lenient
57 Light touch

 

Wander Words answers: July 22, 2019

Category: Actor
Answer: ROBERTDENIRO (Robert De Niro)
Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3)

